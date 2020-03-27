MINISTER MULENGA UNDO THE DAMAGE

LAST week Minister of Sports Emmanuel Mulenga called for reconciliation for all football warring parties in order to avoid a FIFA ban.

It was interesting but not refreshing to hear that coming from minister Mulenga calling on the National Sports Council of Zambia to help with this reconciliation.

It’s difficult for any objective and observant person who has been following the minister’s actions against Andrew Kamanga’s led FAZ to appreciate this gesture or directive from the minister.

Truth is, people that have brought this confusion in football, people that have refused to accept that things have changed at Football House, that the constitution has changed at Football House, that the match organising committee no longer exists, felt encouraged because they thought them and the ministry were fighting the common enemy at FAZ, Kamanga.

There is a lot of communication and actions from the minister that led to this conclusion today.

For instance, how does one explain the fact that Micho’s contract is still a subject of speculation even after FAZ exhausted all that was demanded of it by the same ministry in his recruitment process?

Things have been very predictable and puzzling to say the least, for example, before I personally saw the letter from the ministry declining to fund the U-23 national team because of FAZ’s alleged international affiliation last year, I heard it from Kamanga’s adversaries, some of whom have even taken him and FAZ to court today.

To those that may be behind on this matter, the ministry under Mulenga’s charge, declined to fund the Under-23 programmes “because the FAZ was an international organisation operating in Zambia, not affiliated to the NSCZ.”

The refusal to employ Jelusic Vaselin was another of those actions that the general public saw as the ministry’s direct interference in the running of football.

Today the minister acknowledges that court cases concerning FAZ are not good for football, and rightly so, but how did we arrive at this?

Remember that a banned official straight from court action against the FAZ, we saw suggestive pictures of him and the minister circulating. In the eyes of many, that was a message directed at Kamanga, to show him how much they are powerful and closer to the corridors of power than Kamanga is.

The list goes on but to cut the long story short, we are in this situation because the revised FAZ constitution of 2017 had changed the football administration landscape that some people refused to accept which in turn emboldened Kamanga and his followers because FIFA had nodded the contents of both the constitution and the current electoral roadmap which has however been halted midway by the courts and the coronavirus outbreak.

Removing Kamanga from office forcibly for now seems far-fetched and only the electoral FAZ annual general meeting will decide his fate. Let’s act like human beings and come to the table as suggested by the minister to avoid punishment by FIFA.

To be honest, no one is saying Kamanga should not be challenged. In fact, there are other two candidates currently campaigning to defeat him in an election, but it’s the unfairness in treatment that he has faced that raises eyebrows, that makes us think there is more than meets the eye.

And one hopes this call for dialogue by the minister will not be interpreted to mean to bend the constitution to suit individuals because that would be setting a dangerous precedent at Football House.

I personally think the minister can undo this damage done to football without calling for a reconciliation indaba.

This is the time for the minister to prove his doubters wrong and like he himself said at that media briefing in Ndola, let stakeholders work within the confines of the FAZ and FIFA statutes. Take football away from the courts of law.

Otherwise, we have been on this route before, in 2009-10 and it led to nowhere and some of us that time still stood on the side of football because we felt then FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya was being mistreated by government the same way Kamanga is being mistreated today.

Honourable minister, the ball is in your court, save yourself and save our football, the world is watching and posterity will judge harshly or fairly based on how this unfolds.

Napita mukwai….