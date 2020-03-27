PF can’t fight COVID-19 alone – Kasauta

BWEENGWA UPND member of parliament Michelo Kasauta says it is no longer a matter of choice for citizens to stand at the battlefront to protect their own lives and the country’s democracy.

In an interview, Kasauta said the time to unite across the political divide and work together was now since it was a known fact that Zambia’s number one enemy was the ruling PF, followed by Bill 10 and COVID-19.

“It is no longer a matter of choice for citizens to stand at the battlefront to protect their own lives and democracy now that the number of the country’s problems have increased to three from the known PF alone to Bill 10 and the deadly invisible COVID-19,” Kasauta said.

He bemoaned the casual approach the government had taken in implementing measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Kasauta described the K50 million which the government had set aside in response to the potential threat posed by coronavirus as inadequate.

“We urge citizens to adhere to precautions put across, otherwise the K50 million put aside for COVID-19 is a total joke. That amount was supposed to be given per constituency or district not at national level. That K50 million is too little for a huge deadly pandemic like COVID-19. That K50 million even the least corrupt individual in PF can manage to put that amount on the table; the least corrupt individual in PF for that matter,” Kasauta said. “It’s a serious pandemic such that if we are hit in Kanyama, Matero, Mandevu, Munali, it will be very hard to contain this disease with that small amount of K50 million allocated. Let government heed UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s advice to call for urgent electronic meeting for Parliament to approve a good budget worth fighting this disease.”

Kasauta said COVID-19 did not know whether one was PF or not. We don’t want anybody to die.

“PF can’t fight COVID-19 alone without the involvement of Parliament or us the opposition. We, people in leadership, must provide good leadership in difficult times. We in UPND are ready to work with President Edgar Lungu and his government to fight coronavirus because our main interest is to save the 17 million Zambians,” he said.

Kasauta called for a sustainable strategy to avoid the spreading of COVID-19 in Zambia.

“PF undermined COVID-19 yet us the UPND saw this thing to be serious and when we told them, they accused us of promoting xenophobic attacks in the country. PF should not wait for the worst to happen. Let them close the borders. They were saying UPND are promoting xenophobic attacks. There is no way you can be closing schools then you leave borders open. Similarly, you can’t close a kraal when the animals have already left, then why are you locking the kraals, locking it for what when the animals have already gone? So this is what the PF is waiting for, the worst to happen. [But] time to work extra hard and make good decisions is now,” Kasauta said. “When Edgar Lungu said he had no vision I was doubting but I’m now believing and seeing that he really meant it and it’s very serious that he had no vision. Definitely I’m now able to see looking at even how the economy has been destroyed under his watch, the man really has no vision and he has completely no vision than the word itself. You know he is even unable to communicate his messages properly even to his own PF followers. That’s Edgar Chagwa Lungu for you Zambians and he is a man who wants to go for a third term. We, the Zambian people, are saying no! He has destroyed this country enough and we are no longer interested with him now.”

He said the PF under President Lungu had done huge damage to the country and was not there to protect the interests of the country but to enrich itself.

“PF will never look after Zambian people’s suffering because their preoccupation is to enrich their pockets and fill their tummies,” he claimed.

He accused the PF government of not being serious in the manner it was fighting the coronavirus in the country.

Kasauta felt the fight could have been coordinated by the Office of the Vice-President looking at its impact instead of narrowing it to the Ministry of Health.

“President Lungu needs to lock down the country. The problem is he lacks good leadership qualities despite being a leader. By this time this PF government was supposed to be providing free masks, sanitisers and surgical groves to Zambians, but [there is] nothing yet if it was an election they would have looked for money to buy regalia to dress everyone to an extent of even dressing up trees instead of putting that money to good use for the development of the country,” Kasauta said.

“We better suffer for a while by enforcing a lockdown than leaving borders open thereby putting lives of citizens in danger. There are no easy options in fighting coronavirus because it’s a national emergency.”

He stressed that in the wake of COVID-19 there was no room for politicking but working together.

“HH has shown leadership. His positive approach to this matter is so visible through his actions and statements. Every time HH speaks I become energised and happy with the confidence he shows,” he said.

And Kasauta accused the ruling PF of wanting to use Bill 10 to continue plundering national resources.

“Bill 10 will bring one party state in this country. People of Zambia will win if Bill 10 does not pass because it is an evil that will prolong PF’s stay in power,” said Kasauta.

But PF member of the central committee Kebby Mbewe said the government was doing everything possible to address the spread of COVID-19, including closing all international airports, apart from the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka.

“The PF government under the leadership of His Excellency President Lungu is working hard to ensure that COVID-19 is contained, that’s why you saw the President himself addressing the nation and outlining measures among them closing bars and urging people to protect themselves. As for Bill 10 let the UPND just accept that they are fighting a losing battle because Zambians want the bill,” said Mbewe.