TOP Star removes Prime TV from its platform

TOP Star Communication Company Limited has removed Prime TV from its platform with immediate effect.

The move follows a recent government decision to cut all dealings with Prime TV and instructing all government agencies to follow suit.

According to a letter dated March 27, 2020 to Prime TV chief executive officer, Top Star Communications Limited informed him that the ceasation of all forms of cooperation was in compliance with government’s directive to terminate all business transactions with the television station.

Last week, the government cut its dealings with Prime TV and instructed its agencies to cancel all business transactions with the private station.

“The cessation of operation entails that the Government of the Republic of Zambia, and any of its agents, shall not conduct any media transactions with Prime Television station. There shall be no appearance of public officers and officials on Prime Television programmes whether paid for or otherwise until further notice,” said chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya. “Government also wishes to categorically state that journalists from Prime Television shall not be invited to cover any government-related business. All ministries, provinces and other spending agencies are henceforth advised to cancel all business transactions that they may have with Prime Television Station and to cease any form of cooperation with the broadcasting station.”

However, the move is widely viewed as an attempt to restrict Prime TVs reach ahead of the 2021 elections.

According to sources, the government is trying to influence MultiChoice to do the same.