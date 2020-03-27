UNZA needs to restructure for it to survive

Many people are expecting me to write probably on the coronavirus which has landed into Zambia.

My comment on this issue is that government should lockdown the country; shut all bars, night clubs and restaurants. Further, all points of entry should be closed, or else we will be in bigger problems as a country.

Today, I want to write about the University of Zambia (UNZA), my workplace. I have been reflecting on how things have been unfolding at UNZA for the past two years. I have come to a conclusion that things are not right; UNZA is in deep stress financially. It has financial problems which have resulted in perpetual delayed salaries. To get paid at UNZA now, unions have to fight both government and management. If government and UNZA management do not take urgent measures, sooner or later, employees at UNZA will go without salaries for months.

There are so many factors that have contributed to UNZA’s poor financial inflows. These include the dwindling numbers of full-time students being sponsored by government and generally the high tuitions fees UNZA charges. Since 2018, government has been reducing the number of students being sponsored to pursue studies at UNZA. Further, UNZA tuition fees have continued to be unattractive, thereby chasing away potential students. As a result, UNZA has seen the number of its enrolment drastically reduced resulting in reduced revenue collection.

Another important factor which has put UNZA in a precarious situation financially is the bloated workforce. It is my considered view that UNZA is overstaffed at all levels; over-employed in all areas; this has resulted in a huge wage bill. The wage bill has now become unsustainable. Surprising enough, even in the face of poor financial performance UNZA is still creating new positions. A case in point is the newly advertised position of Director Human Resource. I thought in the midst of poor financial flow, the university management cannot continue creating new positions.

The highest learning institution in Zambia, UNZA, needs to be re-structured. UNZA needs to restructure its operations; it should cut down on its costs, such as payroll costs (wage bill). All stakeholders in this regard, government, UNZA management and employees (through unions) should agree to reduce the workforce.

I know this sounds hard and harsh because many workers will lose their jobs in the process but this is the only way out of UNZA’s financial problems. In this regard, all jobs in the university need to be reviewed and those that will be found not adding value to the operations of the university should be done away with. Further, some schools and departments have to be merged and others abolished completely. This will make the wage bill reasonable and sustainable.

Another solution is for UNZA management to strengthen internal controls; processes have to be strengthened so that the little money we are collecting is not leaked. For instance, there is need to relook at how the procurement of items and things are done at UNZA. I strongly think that UNZA is losing so much money through procurement.

I remember when I served as head of a department and wanted to buy three (3) portable HD projectors for the department. The procurement officer brought quotations showing one projector costing K12,000. I protested that and asked my boss, the Dean, to allow me to collect the quotations myself. I managed to collect the cheap quotation at K4,500 per projector and bought departmental projectors at K4,500 each. Look at the difference; it is unimaginable.

There is need for UNZA management also to consider cutting down on unnecessary travels and forego some of their entitlements. I understand management has begun implementing such measures but more needs to be done so that we use wisely the little money we are collecting through tuition fees and other ventures.

For UNZA to remain afloat, there is also need to relook at the tuition fees. I think the fees are too high compared to our competitors such as University of Lusaka, Mulungushi University, Chalimbana University, ZCAS University and the National Institute of Public Administration. Our fees are almost double what these other universities are charging. I propose that UNZA embraces a low cost leadership strategy in which education with quality should be provided at a low cost. This will benefit UNZA, as more students will come to UNZA, thus bringing more revenue into the university.

As I conclude, I wish to emphasise the need for all stakeholders to take the issues I have raised seriously. UNZA needs to restructure. Let us all sit down and implement a rescue plan for UNZA so that it rises again. For restructuring to be successful, the Minister of Higher Education should lobby government to buy into the idea so that financial resources could be made available to pay those who will be retrenched in the process. Let us all work towards ensuring that UNZA does not fall; it is at its weakest point. God bless our mother university, UNZA!

The author is a lecturer at the University of Zambia, department of Library and Information Science. Send your comments to: tuesdaybwalya1@gmail.com