Zambia’s COVID-19 cases rise to 22

HEALTH minister Chitalu Chilufya has announced six more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 22.

Dr Chilufya said two of the confirmed case have been admitted at the isolation facility in Masaiti, Ndola.

He said his ministry was investigating many cases in different isolation facilities in the country.

Dr Chilufya said all the 22 individuals were stable.

“We have managed to test 264 suspected individuals. Today we are running tests for another 25 to complete the whole tree of the contacts for the 26 people who traveled to Pakistan,” Dr Chilufya said.

“When we tested the next 54 contacts, we broke up four positive cases, that is what brought our numbers to 16. When we tested the next 72 contacts in the last 24 hours, six were confirmed positive. That brings our total number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases to 22.”

He said Zambia has been able to test and trace all primary contacts of all the 22 confirmed cases.

“I want to emphases that the first two cases that came from France that were tested positive had all their contacts traced and we did not record any positive case from the first two contacts,” said Dr Chilufya.

“The third case from a COVID-19 hit nation where he had been for nine months and returned to Zambia and tested positive, he had been kept in our isolation facility. The fourth case traveled to Pakistan and returned on the 18th [March] and we traced all his contacts….”

Dr Chilufya said 3,000 travellers from high risk countries have so far been followed up and tested and more than 700 had passed the 14-day quarantine period and were being discharged.

He said 1,300 were currently being followed up.