‘Cabinet approves K659m COVID-19 contingency fund’

FINANCE minister Bwalya Ng’andu says Cabinet has approved a K659 million COVID-19 contingency and response plan budget.

Dr Ng’andu also says the local currency has been under intense pressure from the coronavirus impact.

Giving an update on the effects of the coronavirus on the local economy, Dr Ng’andu said government had taken a wide range of measures to mitigate the situation.

But Dr Ng’andu called for striking a balance explaining that, “yesterday [Thursday] I was given a whole long list of the taxes that I need to waive and after I had looked at that long list, what industry was telling me is that don’t impose any tax on us. In other words, collect zero tax. Now it can’t work. So we’ll be engaging the industry, the business people community to start thinking before tax relief. Think more comprehensively in terms of if a certain tax relief was given, what would be the overall benefit?… I have a government to finance. I have a government to run and I can’t run that government with nothing. But we need to meet each other half-way.”

The measures would see the treasury lose about K800 million, although the Ministry of Finance hope to recoup that by squeezing certain expenditures.

Dr Ng’andu announced setting up an Epidemic Preparedness Fund under the Ministry of Health amounting to K57 million.

“Cabinet approved a COVID-19 Contingency and Response Plan with a budget of K659 million under the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit; and the government has started mobilising funds through the budget and engagement with various local and international stakeholders,” he told journalists at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka yesterday.

On resource mobilisation to help fight the pandemic, Dr Ng’andu said the government was in the process of applying to multilateral partners for support.

“We are in the process of making applications to our multilateral partner organisations for COVID-19 support. As announced, the International Monetary Fund is making available a total of US $50 billion to affected countries via rapid disbursing emergency facilities while the World Bank Group has approved support of up to US $14 billion under a fast track COVID-19 Facility,” he said.

And to support easing of liquidity, Dr Ng’andu outlined several interventions.

He said the government would release K2.5 billion to among others; “reduce domestic arrears owed to domestic suppliers of goods and services; reduce outstanding arrears to pensioners under Public Service Pension Fund and retirees under Ministry of Justice; and reduce outstanding third-party arrears and other employee related commitments.”

“In addition, K140 million will be released to pay local contractors in the road sector. In order to provide relief to businesses, government will: Suspend excise duty on imported ethanol for use in alcohol-based sanitisers and other medicine related activities subject to guidelines to be issued by ZRA (Zambia Revenue Agency); remove provisions of SI 90 relating to claim of VAT on imported spare parts, lubricants and stationery to ease pressure on companies; suspend import duties on the importation of concentrates in the mining sector to ease pressure on the sector; and suspend export duty on precious metals and crocodile skin,” he announced.

On finance, Dr Ng’ándu said the Central Bank would take several measures to mitigate the impact.

He said the government would encourage the use of digital financial services to reduce on human-to-human contact.

“These measures are aimed at preventing the spread of the disease by minimising person-to-person contact in conducting financial transactions, decongesting banks and reducing the use of cash. The measures include, waiving charges for person-to-person electronic money transfers of up to K150. “These transactions are now free of charge,” he said.

“(b) Revised upwards transactions and balance limits for individuals, small-scale farmer and enterprises. The limits by agents have been revised upwards to give agents more float to deal with transactions. This is made to decongest banks; removed the transaction and balance limits on agents and corporate wallets; and reduced the processing fees for Real Time Gross Settlement System.”

Dr Ng’andu said the government would issue a statutory instrument for classification and provisioning of loans directives to encourage financial service providers to provide relief to the private sector and facilitate long term lending to productive sectors of the economy.

He said the government would expect the banking sector to pass on the benefits to their clients.

On business continuity, Dr Ng’andu said the government would encourage the sale of local products in major supermarkets.

“With regard to the Single Treasury Account, the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) and Payroll Management and Establishment Control (PMEC), government has put in place measures to enable continuity of its operations by making it possible for officers to work remotely,” he said. “In view of the anticipated difficulties in importing various consumer goods, we now have an opportunity to work with major retail outlets in building domestic value chains that will encourage the sell of domestically produced goods in our major supermarkets. The Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry working with my Ministry will engage the major retail outlets to ensure that this process begins in earnest…. We can’t just continue to be a people who consume what other people produce. We need to become a people that can produce for ourselves and begin to export to others. And as I said in my presentation, it might be a very bad time for all of us but I’m thinking it might be an opportunity for us to begin to think somehow differently. We need to undergo this transformation in the way we think…. In the Zambian mentality we have a default problem. Nobody thinks how we can produce, how we can manufacture, we always think where can we import from, not how can we make it. But I think now is our chance to start thinking differently. We have the resource base on which we can build a very sound manufacturing base in this country. It’s a question of bringing all factors together which includes finance, but it’s also important that we should start to believe in ourselves. We can make all these things. We can make more things. This is the chance.”

And Dr Ng’andu said the local currency had not been spared from the coronavirus effects.

“Following the deterioration in the terms of trade from the fourth quarter of 2019 as a result of the decline in copper prices, the Kwacha has been on a depreciation trend. More recently, the Kwacha has depreciated by more than 20 per cent to around K17.50 per US dollar,” said Dr Ng’andu. “The Kwacha has come under more intense pressure as a result of the coronavirus which has impacted most emerging market currencies due to flight to safety that has resulted in strengthening of the US dollar. Annual inflation is projected to remain above the target range of 6-8 per cent.”