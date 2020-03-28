It seems our politicians don’t learn much, or anything, from history.
If they did Edgar Lungu wouldn’t be dragging Sikaile Sikaile and Mast journalist Chambwa Moonga for allegedly defaming him by causing to publish an article under the headline “LUNGU A CHIEF THUG…who threatened ConCourt judges – Sikaile”.
A thug is usually a violent person, especially a criminal.
Historically, a thug was a member of an organisation of robbers and assassins in India. Devotees of the goddess Kali, the Thugs waylaid and strangled their victims, usually travellers, in a ritually prescribed manner. They were suppressed by the British in the 1830s.
What Sikaile and Chambwa will have to prove is that Edgar is a violent person and that he is a criminal. Violent behaviour ends in someone getting hurt or something being destroyed or damaged. You can also have violent emotions, like a violent burst of anger, and you can use the word violent to describe something that’s visually intense.
The word “violent” has gained in force since developing from the Latin word violentia, which means “vehemence or impetuosity”.
Edgar has threatened to crush anyone who will stand in his way like a tonne of bricks. What does this amount to?
It cannot be denied that Edgar leads a very violent political party. There’s a lot of evidence about this.
What does this say about Edgar?
And put simply, a criminal is a person who has committed a crime.
Where does this leave Edgar?
The answer is: yes, he did over his third term case.
Did Edgar ever threaten Constitutional Court judges?
We hope this won’t end up like “Chiluba is a thief” case in which he pursued some fellow politicians and the then Post editor Fred M’membe for defamation.
All they needed to defend themselves was to prove that Chiluba was a thief.
This became very damaging to Chiluba and he had to abandon the case.
All that Sikaile and Chambwa will have to prove is that Edgar is violent even without bringing into play his unexplained massive wealth.
Where will this leave Edgar?
It will certainly be a very interesting case!
