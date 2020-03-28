The Zambezi River, Kariba Dam, Kuomboka and the Kariba North Bank power plants – Part 3

[By Eng. Chisakula Kaputu]

What do the Zambezi River, the Kariba Dam, the Kuomboka Ceremony and the Kariba North Bank power plants all have in common, you ask? Water.

Lets talk about the Kariba dam and the Kariba North Bank power plants. The Kariba Dam is one of the great wonders of the world and an amazing feat of engineering works. The Kariba Dam is a double curvature concrete arch dam (128 metres tall, crest length of 617 metres) with a reservoir capacity of 181 square kilometres. And it straddles between the Zambezi River north and south banks and is co-owned by the two Zeds – Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Constructed between 1956 and 1959 and commissioned in 1960, the Kariba Dam complex comprises the Kariba Dam and hydro-electric scheme of Kariba North and South power plants. The Kariba Dam is co-owned by the two Governments of Zambia and Zimbabwe and operated and managed by the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), established in October of 1987 as a corporate body through parallel legislation in the parliaments of Zambia and Zimbabwe. The hydro-electric scheme comprises power plants on both banks (North & South) and are separately owned and operated by the Zambian and the Zimbabwean national utilities (ZESCO and ZPC respectively).

Oh, by the way, you cannot talk about the Kariba Dam and not mention the Nyaminyami (the river god) that is credited with causing the floods of 1957/8 in annoyance at disturbing the Zambezi River with the construction of a Dam wall across it. I am after all, a believing spiritual being (and then an engineer).

One also needs to make mention of what was known as “Operation Noah”.

So when the Zambezi River was dammed with the Kariba Dam, the result of the damming was the formation of Lake Kariba and also did result in the flooding of the Zambezi Valley that was then home to vast amounts of wildlife. Operation Noah was the rescue and relocation of the wildlife from the valley to the mainland. And a more serious issue that still remains contentious was the displacement of the indigenous people of the Zambezi Valley. I am not remotely qualified to further comment on this but I invite authorities on the matter to enlighten us further.

I have tried to follow the water as it is harvested from the vast Zambezi River basin watershed or catchment area of about 1,390,000 square kilometres. Granted, some water is soaked up by the very thirsty plains. Some of it is lost through consumptive usage, evaporation and finally most of it finds its way to deposit into the Indian Ocean but not before its non-consumptive usage for power production at the Hydro-Electric Scheme at Kariba.

When it comes to the issue of the Kariba Dam and the Hydro-Electric Scheme, there is too much literature on the subject; it’s information over-load. My research on the Kariba Dam complex, it’s risk of collapse, historical reservoir inflows and outflows, water allocation for power production, dam wall rehabilitation works, et cetera, has unveiled some amazing and expert thought pieces. It’s no wonder it suddenly feels like those that had something to say had said too much already and have now opted to remain quiet (albeit frustrated but quiet). I shall try to lend my voice to this technical issue that has turned emotive.

One of the quoted literatures here below presented a very grave picture as far back as 2014, giving the Kariba Dam another 3 years as critical time of it remaining standing. Suffice to say, it is now year 2020, some six years later and the dam wall still stands. Thank God (and the KDRP for the optimised operational regime and the unattained extreme assumptions made then).

“The Kariba Dam is in a dangerous state. Opened in 1959, it was built on a seemingly solid bed of basalt. But, in the past 50 years, the torrents from the spillway have eroded that bedrock, carving a vast crater that has undercut the dam’s foundations. Engineers are now warning that without urgent repairs, the whole dam will collapse. If that happened, a tsunami-like wall of water would rip through the Zambezi Valley, reaching the Mozambique border within eight hours. The torrent would overwhelm Mozambique’s Cahora Bassa Dam and knock out 40% of southern Africa’s hydroelectric capacity. Along with the devastation of wildlife in the valley, the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) estimates that the lives of 3.5 million people are at risk” (SOURCE: BBC, October 3, 2014).

“World-wide media attention was given to the possible collapse of the Kariba Dam during the last part of 2014. Most of the funding has been secured for the massive engineering project required to secure and rehabilitate Kariba Dam. But in December 2014 the critical period was defined as ‘the next three years’, while the rehabilitation project is only due for completion in 2025. Project delay from any cause, along with climate change, high rainfall patterns impacting future dam levels and potential seismic activity, could all contribute to the likelihood of failure of the Kariba Dam” (Extract from a 2015 AON News Release on the report titled: “Impact of the failure of the Kariba Dam” by Kay Darbourn/IRMSA).

Most recently, there have been media reports and statements alluded to the Kariba Dam complex (the dam and the hydro-electric scheme). Some of the catchy ones and worthy of critical review include:

“Closing hydro plant is Zimbabwe’s answer to getting more power. Mozambique could supply discounted electricity to Zimbabwe in exchange for the plant’s closure” (SOURCE: Article by Brian Latham and Borges Nhamire, Bloomberg / appeared online on 11 July 2019 10:58; https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-07-11/closing-hydro-plant-is-zimbabwe-s-answer-to-getting-more-power).

Now, as an avid follower of this subject matter, I would hasten to propose it as one befitting of a Masters Thesis. A student that seeks out to develop an algorithm that accurately predicts any of our desired outputs or a model for optimal dam operation, et cetera). Historical data review and analysis of say past 5 or 10 years seasonal rainfall vs. reservoir levels vs. water allocated for power production vs. annual MW production could be telling too. I am sure with the help of the many Zambian able professors, one can formulate a very good, insightful and practical research theme out of this subject matter (I don’t know but I surely hope so…).

Anyhow, let’s now talk about the Kariba North Bank power plants comprising the 360MW KNBE peaking station and the 720MW KNBPS baseload station, totalling an installed capacity of 1,080MW. There are 1,080 reasons why the Kariba North Bank power stations may never generate 1,080MW ever; I shall mention a few. Granted, it is good to do a reality check now and bring all aspects surrounding the Kariba Dam complex into context than wait for three years of “good rains” to know what we are in for. Truth is, accepting now that we are unlikely to ever get the quantum of Megawatts we so desperately desire out of the Kariba North Bank power stations is good news and restful of a troubled mind. Don’t get me wrong here; I fast and pray that we do realise more Megawatts out of the Kariba but I am a practical engineer too!

Like the Boy Scouts’ motto “Be Prepared”, it is best to be prepared for any eventualities than allow us to be ambushed by uncertainty (especially uncertainties we are certain of). How have we prepared/are we preparing for the deficit now occasioned by the constrained generation capacity at Kariba North Bank power plants? Not ever getting the maximum 1,080MW out of Kariba North Bank power stations is sore but it is precautionary (Dam Complex Operational and Maintenance regime adherence including water rationing) as well as power plants’ self-constraining measures (Recommended generation which is always less than available capacity which is less than Installed capacity).

The good news is that we have new power generation coming onstream notable among them the 750MW Kafue Gorge Lower yet to come and fill the gap that Kariba North Bank power stations shall leave us and various other hydro power expansion projects of existing plant and, additional to that is a massive pipeline of new power generating projects across various primary energy sources (just go to the OPPPI website and see the number of hydro & wind projects) and Zesco has its own portfolio of Solar PV projects some already in public domain and then we have utility-scale IPPs and small-scale embedded generation (SSEGs). We are also to exploit energy efficiency as our ‘first fuel’. Energy efficiency and conservation practices both on the supply side as well as the demand side still remain largely unapplied.

So, one of the 1,080 reasons is the state of the Kariba Dam wall and the on-going Kariba Dam rehabilitation works (KDRP). Undeniably, the current works that include refurbishment and upgrading of the spillway system as well as reshaping of the plunge pool cannot be “mutually exclusive” of the current power generation capacity.

The other reason is operational and it is as a result of operating the peaking station, KNBE, as a baseload station. Peaking stations are typically less efficient (as in turbine conversion efficiency) as such tend to consume more of the water (prime mover) per unit of production resulting in a heightened primary energy constraint.

And the other reason being the law of diminishing returns coupled with the effect of an ageing fleet. We are also erroneously associating climate change with drought only and resultant reduced water levels in the Kariba Dam reservoir when it actually could mean floods with excessive water levels. So, can we say, as an example, that each of the last five rain seasons have all brought in a drought?

To allow for the Kariba Dam to self-heal (3-years of good rains timeline to full capacity of 180.6 billion cubic metres at 488.5m) means to suspend all power generating activity, and this is not an option, but rather it is to continue to allow for minimal power generation based on the recommended generation. Like all things, after all has been said and done, the man on the street cares not to understand the inflows, outflows, recommended generation, turbine conversion efficiencies, et cetera, but only wants at the flick of a light switch, their light bulb illuminates.

As for me, this article signals my hiatus but let’s keep talking about Sustainability, Energy and Environment. I will take a few weeks’ break, but certainly I will be back before end of the year with more articles on energy. Thank you for your continued readership and engagement.

