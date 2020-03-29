Consider lockdown – church

[By Melony Chisanga and Oliver Chisenga]

THE three church mother bodies and Independent churches have urged President Edgar Lungu to consider a lockdown amid the COVID-19.

And the church mother bodies say government’s stance to remove Prime TV from Top Star decoder will disadvantage Zambians on important information against the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Republican Progressive Party president James Lukuku yesterday staged a lone protest against the removal of Prime Television from TopStar platform.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka yesterday on behalf of other church leaders from Council of Churches in Zambia, Evangelical fellowship of Zambia, Zambia Council of Catholic Bishops and Independent Churches of Zambia, Fr Cleophas Lungu said the church had resolved to suspend Church gatherings for 14 days to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Fr Lungu said social distance does not mean spiritual isolation.

He said all Christians should be pray from their homes.

He urged those who would conduct church services today, to religiously follow the guidelines given by government of washing hands and social distance.

“In this vain, we wish to inform the nation that as Church Mother Bodies, we have instructed all our membership across the country to be proactive and channel all energies in preventing the spreading of the disease,” Fr Lungu said.

“Given the rising numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Zambia, we have resolved to suspend Church gatherings for at least 14 days. For some Church Mother Bodies, this will take effect on Sunday 29th March 2020 (today), while for others, the commencement date, as already communicated, will be Monday 30th March 2020.”

Fr Lungu said the church mother bodies pledge to work with government and other non-State actors in combating the spread of COVID-19 in Zambia.

He said the church understood the effects of the outbreak on Zambians and the world at large and was committed to the fight.

“Our faith in the God of life compels us to protect life by doing all that we can to avoid transmitting this virus. Remember, physical distancing does not mean spiritual isolation. This is an opportune time for the Churches all over the country to review their role in society by safely ministering to, providing for, and caring for the poor, the sick, the marginalised, and the aged (all those who are most at risk due to COVID-19),” Fr Lungu.

“In the midst of this grave crisis, we pray for and urge the government, to give priority to those who live in poverty, as well as to the marginalised and refugees living in our midst. We pledge to help provide pastoral care to communities, especially the vulnerable, the dying and bereaved, the elderly and psychologically distressed.”

He urged government to consider closing borders to non-citizens, while allowing few exceptions for citizen to cross into Zambia.

“We are privy to the fact that this move will negatively affect our economy but given the current scenario, we do not have a choice but to close all our borders in order to preserve human life. In addition to closing borders, we also advocate for a shut-down of all public gatherings and stringent measures to limit physical contact in markets, bus stations and restricting numbers in public transport vehicles,” Fr Lungu said.

He called on government to ensure that there was proper stewardship and accountability of all donations and allocated funds for the COVID-19 control programme.

Fr Lungu noted that it was about time science and gospel worked together to save the world from calamity.

“Encourage people to go for medical attention while you pray for them. Avoid telling your members to depend on prayer alone. Let them get both prayer and medical attention from health facilities. The Church must avoid being an obstacle in the fight against the spread of coronavirus disease,” he said.

He urged the Christian faithful to remain committed to prayer for the nation and its leaders across as Zambia in fighting COVID-19.

Fr Lungu said citizen should not panic but adhere to strict personal hygiene in preventing the transmission of the disease.

“Adhere and follow all instructions and guidelines being shared by the government and other authentic stakeholders and pray for God’s intervention,” he said.

“We urge the government to come up with mechanisms such as economic stimulus packages and mitigating measures as well as incentives to help the industry and citizens in coping with the adverse effects of the coronavirus.”

And Fr Lungu urged media houses and journalists to carefully exercise their role of educating the masses about the coronavirus by publishing credible and true information.

He said the media should consider charging lower rates on coronavirus adverts and programmes as a way of contributing to the fight against the pandemic.

“Our appeal to government is to consider allowing our Prime TV to come on board and contribute. We know that they have wide coverage and audience. They can be an effective channel of not only informing people but educating people as well as entertaining them. And I believe some quarters of the country will be denied the critical information if certain media houses would be removed from certain programmes,” he said.

“Today we may be talking of Prime TV, another day we will be talking of another media house. Therefore, action that Prime TV took to apology, was a right action and we would like to appeal to government to reconsider their position in the interest of living the values of our nation which constitute respect and the promotion of human rights, including media space as well as freedom of expression.”

And Lukuku, who walked shirtless to Lusaka’s Kapingila House to deliver a verbal petition to the church mother bodies, said information minister Dora Siliya and permanent secretary Amos Malupenga had mistreated the station.

“And now this is the same Malupenga who is working 24/7 to ensure that prime TV is incapacitated. And this is the same Malupenga who was the champion and advocate of freedom of information bill, access to information bill and the independence of the media when he was using The Post newspaper to look for job in government,” Lukuku said.

Lukuku lamented that a Chinese national in charge of ZNBC and TopStar had removed Prime Television from its channels.

The removal of Prime Television from the TopStar platform means that those without Topstar decoders who are the majority would not be able to watch the nation’s favourite television.

“This Chinese [company] has been granted powers by Dora Siliya to remove a television channel that provides checks and balances to the government by screening alternative news and alternative views,” he said.

“Are we going to sit idly and watch a Chinese person to come and give us terms of what we should watch just because he has received instructions from the powers of Dora? This is an invasion. We have been invaded. This one I will not let it rest, I will demonstrate.”

He said Prime Television proprietor Gerald Shawa had already apologised for a crime he never even committed.

“This Chinese-controlled PF government is becoming outrageous. What kind of a humble and Christian President can ever have such a satanic regime that is so insensitive to the plight of workers,” Lukuku asked.

“Action is needed here. We all need to act and defend Prime TV. …After China has duped and stolen money from us by giving us poorly constructed bridges and roads, now they have the audacity of removing the Prime TV from TopStar!”