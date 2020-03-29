Headline Matters with Chambwa: Injustice Acre

One morning last week, I DREAMT that the Media Liaison Committee (MLC) had ordered that I stop practicing journalism. That I should never ever tune to any radio or TV station to listen to news – neither should I ever read a newspaper, including online news sites. Ummmm! I wondered. So, what am I going to be doing? I convinced myself to take the legal route and challenge the Committee’s ultra-vires decision against me. How can my questioning of the journalistic qualifications of those heading the MLC land me in this ineffable misery? I asked.

I genuinely venerate those who have succeeded academically. But, certainly, that’s not to say I have no regard for the clergy. I do. However, in this case I turned to an academic mind in Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa for possible commiseration with my misfortune. Upon telling him that I was a banned journalist and the reason for my ban, courtesy of the MLC, Dr Sishuwa replied, “Is that so? Your case is similar to that of John Sangwa.” He straightaway ran me through Sangwa’s case. I couldn’t help but simply hand-cover my wide open mouth, in awe.

We sat, like making ourselves into a think tank of some kind. After a few minutes, I opened up to Dr Sishuwa that I would go ahead to sue the MLC in the courts of law. He burst into laughter, at some point shedding tears – either of joy or ire. I became aware that whatever the case, my decision can only prompt laughter in a thinker of the shape and form of Dr Sishuwa. Without precisely telling him that I had abandoned the thought of a suit, I joined my ‘advisor’ into laughter. We laughed out the absurdity that was cooking in my muddled mind.

Then I suggested that organising Chambwa’s think-alike journalists to march to the offices of the MLC would help. I thought; the leadership has to be picketed so that the unjust move against me can be reversed. Or better still hear me, as per the natural justice. When I told Dr Sishuwa about this, he again laughed and I somewhat got livid. He told me that my proposal cannot work because now there is the COVID-19, therefore any march will be absurd, like my ban itself.

So, I went into pensive and resolved that whatever I arrive at, I’ll not share with Dr Sishuwa. I was there thinking; what do I do? Become a teacher, police officer, or any other professional? Or do I re-locate to another SADC country and practice my treasured journalism there? How can the MLC be this animalistic against me and judges, by perception, buttress that? Maybe the MLC should close shop, altogether? Maybe this and that judge MUST hang their wigs? And then what next for such judges? Engage into small-scale farming at the yet-to-be gazetted INJUSTICE ACRE in my homeland, Katuba! I loudly shouted yes, yes, yes. I then heard Dr Sishuwa say “you know what, your situation about the ban is better because it’s a dream. Sangwa’s ban is real.”

As I was about to confront Dr Sishuwa for mocking my ban as a dream, I was disturbed by hoots of commuting mini-buses. I woke up and reached out to my watch; it was 05:33 hours. I just said what a DREAM and started preparing for work.

