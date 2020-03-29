Malupenga engages ECZ over debt owed to media houses

INFORMATION permanent secretary Amos Malupenga has engaged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) over debt the institution owes various media houses in advertisements for the 2016 elections.

Early last month during an interactive meeting with media owners and managers at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services, Malupenga received complaints that the Commission was owing various media institutions huge sums of money arising from advertisements placed during the 2016 general election.

It was at the same meeting that Malupenga asked media institutions to give him copies of invoices and promised to be their ‘debt collector’.

‘’This afternoon Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, Mr Amos Malupenga, held a meeting with the Chief Electoral Officer, Mr Kryticous Nshindano, at Elections House to discuss and initiate a debt payment plan for public and private media institutions that have provided various media services to the Commission,” reads a statement by ECZ public relations manager Margaret Chimanse.

“During the meeting it was agreed that the Commission would conduct a reconciliation on all the copies of invoices that were submitted and consult with the various media institutions, where necessary, as some payments had been made towards the arrears.”

Chimanse said after the reconciliation and verification of the information, the Commission would draw up a payment plan to ensure that all arrears were paid to the media institutions.

Malupenga presented the documents on behalf the media institutions to the Commission to speed up the payments.

And Nshindano assured Malupenga and all affected media institutions that the Commission was committed to liquidating all its arrears and thanked the media for their support in disseminating electoral information.