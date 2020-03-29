US solar investor seeks to meet Lungu

AN AMERICAN solar energy investor is seeking to meet President Edgar Lungu after some ‘middle men’ frustrated his efforts to sign a contract with government for setting up solar power plants in the country.

Retired US Army officer Major Glenn Blanton II told The Mast in an interview that he founded and runs an organisation called Airborne Vets Express (AVE) Incorporated.

AVE later partnered with a local non-governmental organisation, Partners in Mission Works, run by Reverend Serge Changa of the United Church of Zambia, Gideon Congregation in Lusaka’s Lilayi area.

He said Rev Changa had promised him that the deal would go through since the clergyman was very close to President Lungu who is also Partners in Mission Works patron.

“There’s one company or NGO that we partnered with because we wanted to invest money back into the communities of Zambia as we were working in those areas around the country, that’s Partners in Mission Works – PIMW; Reverend Changa is his name. And the President is the patron of PIMW,” he said recently.

“When I told him about this, he said he goes around with the President. The President has gone to his church several times; they have a special relationship. And I said, good, help me help Zambia. I was gonna bring in companies that would have invested US$18 billion dollars in the project.”

Maj Blanton II said he had drafted a programme to set up solar power stations across the country to mitigate the current electricity deficit.

“My appeal to the President would be, help me help not only you but Zambia. The whole reason I’m here is for that purpose. But all I get is nothing, it’s like a void in the sea. I’ve been waiting for something for over a year now, but they keep telling me be patient, be patient,” he said.

“My patience is wearing out because it doesn’t make any sense. I’m not waiting any more. In my opinion the Zambian people even know that the answers are here but no one is taking them. I was expecting that the President would send his people to come and break the gates down at my gate because it is such a good deal; I’m baffled.”

He explained that he had also met several government officials who equally promised that the contract would be signed.

“I have met people, I have met the Minister of Energy, I have met the PS, I’ve met members of the Cabinet and I was told that the President knows. But, do I know for sure that he knows? No, because I was thinking that if he knew, it would have been done already. But, how can I get an audience with him?” Maj Blanton II asked.

“I had asked for an audience with the President, but they said we wait. Waiting for what? It doesn’t make sense. What is there to wait for? I said I’ll meet the President at any place, any time, day, night; I don’t care. I’m an old soldier, time means nothing to me. So, I would like to hear it from the horse’s mouth, like the saying goes. So, I would like to say, sir, aren’t you aware of this?’’

According to him, the contract was going to be under a Power Purchase Agreement that would have cost the Zambian government nothing.

“So, as we developed this project to help the Zambian government, the Zambian people, because they are the ones we care about, we came up with this contract – the PPA – which is the Power Purchase Agreement that doesn’t cost the Zambian government anything,” he said.

“The only thing it says is they have to provide us land and the Environmental Impact Assessment [Report] which they do, anyway! And I’m sure every chief in this country would give up some land to help their people have power; that’s called common sense. But, there’s some problem somewhere because the common sense, as my late Dad would tell me, is not always common; so, I came up with this contract. It’s a win-win situation for everybody involved.”

He said energy had become expensive in Zambia, hence the need to find cheaper sources.

Maj Blanton said he was going to invite other investors to pump in millions of US dollars.

“And at the same time, it’s best for the Zambian people because, like I said, your economy is like the Sahara Desert right now because without solar, without electrical power, there’s no business. Solar is very expensive. It’s like US$1.8 million per Megawatt. And that includes everything that goes with it: the sub stations, any power poles, wires and stuff like that; the power inventors, all that kind of stuff,” said Maj Blanton.

“So, I was able to, in my contract, give investors who would invest up to US$18 billion, 10,000 Megawatts of solar power. Now, everyone says oh, that’s more power than Zambia needs. Yea, it is; that’s good. But why would investors give me that option? Because Zambia is the most secure in the whole region…. But, like I said, I really wanted a situation where the Zambian government wins, the Zambian people win, the investors win, my company wins; everybody wins, everybody makes money.”

But when contacted for comment, Rev Changa accused Maj Blanton II of deliberately maligning him.

“I knew the man through a church member who introduced him to me. That member told me that there is a man who wants to invest in solar energy to empower communities, so we got interested because that is our goal also; to empower communities,” Rev Changa explained.

“We even had a fundraising function at Mulungushi [International Conference Centrein Lusaka]. His Excellency the President was our guest of honour, and this man pledged a donation of $10 million which he has not fulfilled up to now. He should be ashamed of himself. How do you tell a lie in the presence of the Head of State? He has gone around spreading false stories about me. He has even gone to the extent of insulting me on phone; that is not right.”

Rev Changa maintained that he had delivered the message to President Lungu.

“Please, tell him that I delivered the documents (contract) to His Excellency; these documents are still there. If the President has not signed, it is not my fought. It is not right to accuse other people when you have no facts,” said Rev Changa.

But in a letter written by Maj Blanton II and dated April 6, 2019, the USD$10 million was supposed to come once AVE started operating.

“Dear Rev. S. K. Changa, This letter is to lay out the pledge of $10,000,000 that was given at the Mulungushi fundraiser 5 April 2019. As mentioned that night, AVE Inc. will be providing funds once we begin our work here in Zambia. This work brings around 16,000 temporary and many permanent jobs over the next 12 years. Our work brings 6,000 Megawatts (MWs) which is needed electricity for all Zambia. Please see our phased plan below,” stated Maj Blanton II.

“THE 3 PHASE OF SOLAR CONSTRUCTION

· Phase One: Build for direct sales to other Countries

– Each year 500 MWs

Phase Two: Build direct into National Grid

– Multiple Sites totaling up to 500 MWs for the year

– Near major Cities throughout Zambia 4 to 8 years

Phase Three: Build for Rural Areas

– Multiple sites up to 500 MWs for the year

– Self-sufficient Grid built by AVE Inc.

– Eventually connect these Sites to National Grid 8 to 12 years….”