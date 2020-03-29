We need some humanism

Choma Children Development Project coordinator Cornwell Hademu says there’s need to revive the spirit of humanism that former president Dr Kenneth Kaunda championed.
“Humanism at family level will help us fight poverty while at national level will help us unite and develop. Problems will be easily sorted out. One’s problem becomes everyone’s problem. Let’s not ignore each other during times of hardships,” says Hademu. “It is now necessary for communities to help each other. Humanism must be a habit that we should never stop practicing. Just recently we experienced gassing issues where people had started killing each other and now we have another challenge of coronavirus. In the spirit of humanism let’s protect each other’s life and never keep information to ourselves, especially in times of COVID-19. Let us all be educators of each other for our survival.”
Without some humanism we become wolves to each other. Humanism is a philosophical stance that emphasises the value and agency of human beings, individually and collectively.
Generally, however, humanism refers to a perspective that affirms some notion of human freedom and progress. It views humans as solely responsible for the promotion and development of individuals and emphasises a concern for man in relation to the world.
The word “humanism” is ultimately derived from the Latin concept humanitas. It encompasses the various meanings ascribed to humanitas, which included both benevolence toward one’s fellow humans and the values imparted by bonae litterae or humane learning.
Humanism is as an outlook that espouses reason, ethics, and social and economic justice.
Humanism is a democratic and ethical life stance that affirms that human beings have the right and responsibility to give meaning and shape to their own lives. Humanism stands for the building of a more humane society through an ethics based on human and other natural values in a spirit of reason and free inquiry through human capabilities.
A humanist bases their ethical decisions again on reason, with the input of empathy, and aiming toward the welfare and fulfillment of living things.
