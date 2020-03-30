2020 resolutions gravitate towards basics as covid-19 reaffirms world insecurity

[By Melvin Chisanga]

Having emerged licking wounds sustained in the economic battles of 2019, and not knowing what lay in store for us in the year ahead, we yearned for the twin year 2020, even as we looked forward to the prospects thereof with happy anticipation.

As if guaranteed that the single second that separates years was all we needed to change our lives for the better, we welcomed the dawn of 2020 with praises and songs, while denouncing and dismissing the year 2019 with an equal passion.

It has been our long standing tradition, not only as Zambians, but humanity world over to usher in a new year with celebrations, which may of course differ with societal variations. Where I come from, a typical new year’s eve is characterised with good food and drinks, while some loud music acts as a mood arouser for the jubilant car park patrons. Just before midnight, some celebrants, mostly male, begin to launch fire works in the sky which make a spectacular scenery, much to the applause of the happy masses.

The celebrations only reach the peak of their crescendo at the tipping point of the ending year as clocks demonstrate one of the milestones of human intelligence through their ability to automatically update themselves. As we were growing up in the village, we were made to believe that the crossover into the new year was always marked by an earth tremor. What was the mystery associated with the new year that you grew up believing? At that moment, almost every patron is seen paying homage to some deity who they feel they owe their existence to. The happiness is literally palpable. Try making it to Arcades Mall Car Park this new year’s eve.

Considering the trident of social, economic and political hardships that characterised last year, and how the situation seems to have deteriorated further in the new year, there is no denying of the fact that besides the year 2019 being one to forget for the majority of us Zambians, there indeed is neither peace nor rest for the wicked, at least not in this world. Last year was so difficult for most Zambians in almost all the aspects of their lives.

Socially, the emotional stress that 2019 inflicted on many Zambians cannot be overemphasized. The toll that it took on relationships transcended all levels of human interactions. Like one that had been assigned to wreak havoc on any relationship that could bring bliss, 2019 saw a lot of inter personal relationships such as marriages, either become very strained or even come to an end in case of those that were not built on solid ground. Family ties were not spared either. The number of suicide cases that were recorded last year are indeed testament to the heights of the emotional stress many suffered in 2019.

Despite the two major political parties having already needlessly been at daggers drawn for a long time, the levels to which their cadres raised their rivalry in 2019 was unprecedented. It was in 2019 that we saw party cadres militarise their ranks and draw unwarranted battle lines. It was in 2019 that we saw ruling party cadres become the law unto themselves, to an extent of usurping police duties in full view of the police higher command. It was in 2019 that we witnessed a near total political meltdown, where politicians engaged in trading intellectual insults at the expense of ideas that would foster development in our country. It was in 2019 that the infamous Bill 10 agenda began to be pushed in earnest by the PF and its surrogates. It was still in 2019 that we witnessed politics of tribe and patronage. Bootlicking equally ceased to carry any derogatory connotation as we saw ministers publicly declaring it as their mantra, only in 2019.

Stressed the most in 2019, among the three facets of our livelihood that we are considering on vantage point today, was the economy. From where I stand, the state of our economy was actually the determinant of the extent to which our social and political values would deteriorate. It was the epicentre of the problems that made us to loathe the year 2019 and long for 2020. It was in 2019 that the evidence of the wrong economic decisions that our government made in the recent past started manifesting fully, as those that used to insist that both our micro and macroeconomic policies were on point watched helplessly.

As if with a mind of its own, the Zambian economy became so uncontrollable that the people that are supposed to determine its path could not do anything more than helplessly watching it run amok. At their best, all they could do was to follow behind it at a safe distance, as if it were a wounded bull that they wanted to ambush when it got tired of running. Guess what! To date they are still escorting it as it is still running, even faster, and they seem not to have devised any plan on how to stop it. Tired of trying to bring the economy back home, our beleaguered technocrats seem to have resigned to merely giving “last seen” reports of the out of control economy. The million kwacha question is; how did we get here?

Just like Rome was not built in a day, Zambia did not build her economic burden in a day. Without having to delve into the detailed mechanics about how our economy got to where it is today, fiscal indiscipline and corruption can be singled out for the blame. The Financial Intelligence Centre Report has all the details to that effect. It was in 2019 that we saw the exchange rate break the all-time high record, making the cost of doing business unbearable for many citizens in our import dependent economy. To worsen the situation, government introduced the whole new set of taxes, which further stifled business activity for the SMEs, which are one of the most important components of the economy. Business activity dwindled as the country slid into economic limp mode.

The inflation rate followed suit as the cost of living soared, causing an increase in poverty levels. It was in the same 2019 that some civil servants went for months without pay. The agriculture sector was not spared either as farmers were all over the media complaining about the failure of FISP. Was it not in 2019 that black lechwes were relocated from their natural habitat in the Bangweulu Wetlands to a questionable destination? I know someone could be asking why I am not mentioning anything good that could have happened in 2019, what if there is not any? Consider the various sectors of the economy and point out one that performed well in 2019.

Though not backed by any evidence, it is the belief of many that a new year entails a new beginning. Not only the beginning of a new calendar but also a fresh start of all processes and programmes. To many, a new year is almost synonymous with new hope. Whatever may not have materialised in one particular year is a strong contender for the list of resolutions for the new, all because of the strong belief that things would get better. Do things really get better or it’s just people that get better at what they do in the new year?

The year 2020 has proved my understanding of the “new year-new beginning” belief as a mere placebo meant to pacify our failures and shortcomings. Apart from the calendar, things do actually continue on the same trajectory in the new year. If peradventure there is a coincidental change, there is no guarantee that it is always for the better, as it can go either way.

As I have already alluded to, 2019 was not a good year for the majority of us Zambians. However, when juxtaposed with the year 2020, I am made to understand why someone coined old days as “golden”. If what this year has presented to humanity in general and Zambia in particular, within its first quarter is any reflection of what awaits us, then we are doomed.

By the time Covid-19 was shutting the globe with invisible biological artillery, Zambia’s economy had already been debilitated by chemical gassing and corruption, whose trails of destruction are a sad reality that cannot be ignored. Having started in Chingola, little did many expect the acts of terror to fester countrywide, recording several deaths in the process. Meanwhile, as we were needlessly fighting among ourselves like black lechwes in Chisamba, we could not notice the real enemy, the lion lurking in the nearby shrubs called COVID-19. Having expended our much-needed energy on a foolish fight, we could not outrun the lion as it was too fast and strong for us.

First reported in China in November last year, COVID-19 has become a global pandemic that has brought world super powers to their knees. Looking at how it has tormented the world’s biggest economies, my immediate concern is the way we have responded to the threat the pandemic poses to our poor country if it was to break out at full scale; casually. While I agree that we are trying to do something about it on one hand, on the other hand I share the views of those that are saying we are not doing enough. It is a known fact that closing our borders and airports will halt economic activity in the country, but I bet these are the battles our leaders are chosen to fight for us. A cost benefit analysis will show you that for a government worth its salt, which our own claims to be, the benefits of closing our borders to protect the citizens far outweigh the costs.

Moreover, whether we like it or not, the economic impacts of covid-19 on countries like China and others is yet to reflect on our aid and import dependent economy in a few months time. Our finance minister has already spoken to the difficult times ahead and the best we can do is to try not lose the battle on both fronts by tackling the endogenous even as we take the exogenous to God in prayer as a Christian nation.

COVID-19 has revealed that the security that our comprehensive insurance and medical schemes offer us is not comprehensive after all. It is a fallacy. Furthermore, with everyone now compelled to stay home either by force or their own fear for COVID-19, the resolutions of both the rich and the poor have gravitated towards the focal point, which is life itself. Who still stands to fulfill their 2020 resolutions in the face of COVID-19? Let us be humble.

chisangamelvin651@gmail.com