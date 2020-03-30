Chipata man gets 6 months for breaking into prison warder’s house

THE Chipata Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 47-year-old man to six months imprisonment with hard labour for breaking into the house of a prison warder and stealing a radio and pots worth K5,550.

And a suspect on Thursday escaped from custody after he was brought to the Chipata Magistrates’ Court.

Appearing before resident magistrate Destiny Kalusopa on Thursday was Jackson Juma of Asiloti compound who pleaded guilty to the charge of burglary and theft.

According to facts presented by public prosecutor Patricia Phiri, Juma stole a Samsung radio, a set of pots and plates from the home of Victor Kagoli.

Phiri said around 22:00 hours on March 23, Kagoli left work at Namuseche Correctional Facility and went home.

She said the following day around 05:00 hours Kagoli discovered that a radio, a set of pots and plates were missing from his house and that the intruder had gained entry through the sitting room window.

Phiri said property worth K3,500 was recovered from Juma.

In mitigation, Juma said he was married and had six children.

He said he was taking care of orphans left by his sister.

Phiri said young inmates at the correctional facility were laughing at him due to his age.

He said the radio was recovered, adding that he gave the pots to someone but that he did not sell them.

Magistrate Kalusopa said he noted that Juma was a first offender who was remorseful.

He said he noted that some items were recovered.

Magistrate Kalusopa however said burglary and theft was a serious offence.

“Imagine if you had encountered the owner of the house, you would have injured or killed him. For you to have the courage to go into someone’s house it means you are dangerous,” he said.

Magistrate Kalusopa said the six months jail term is with effect from the date of arrest.

He also sentenced Chiluba Mwanza of Little Bombay residential area to two months imprisonment with hard labour for trafficking in psychotropic substances.

Mwanza was found with 350 grammes of marijuana.

Meanwhile a suspect escaped from the custody of some security officers at Chipata Magistrates’ Court.

Levious Banda was supposed to appear in court but took advantage of the seemingly lax security situation to escape.

The suspect who was supposed to appear in court two, jumped over a small wire fence that separates police compound and the court premises before disappearing into the bush that leads to second class trading area.

Efforts by security officers and court officials to apprehend him proved futile.