COVID-19 cases climb to 35

[By Thomas Ngala and Masuzyo Chakwe]

ZAMBIA has recorded six more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 35.

Health minister Chitalu Chifya disclosed yesterday during a briefing that the six cases were out of the 51 that were tested and are related to a cohort that had travelled to Pakistan or their contacts.

“We have again isolated six cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases of COVID-19 that are laboratory confirmed to 35. These are directly related to the cohort that had travelled to Pakistan or the contacts. Both the first generation contacts or under second generation contacts,” he said.

The minister said among the people affected is a couple, a friend to the cohort that had travelled to Pakistan.

“A couple who are friends to the said cohort are also part of this. A domestic worker is also part of this, a congregate who met with the cohort at a religious gathering is also part of this,” he said.

Dr Chilufya said the fifth case involves an individual who had travelled from India via Dubai and shared the same flight with the cohort that came from Pakistan.

He said the cases that involve local transmission now stand at nine adding that all confirmed cases are in stable condition and under isolation.

Dr Chilufya said the victims will be released once they test negative to COVID-19 and they are asymptomatic.

He also disclosed that the case he described on Sunday as unstable is under the same situation and remains admitted to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.

The minister said government has secured more isolation centres following the escalating number of local COVID-19 transitions.

He said more surveillance staff had been deployed in communities and more clinical staff have been trained.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti has announced essential staff should remain on duty throughout the coronavirus period.

In a brief statement yesterday, Dr Miti said the measures were effective yesterday.

“1. Essential staff to remain on duty throughout the pandemic period. 2. Non-essential staff to report for work on rotational basis or work remotely or from home. 3. Non critical activities such as meetings, seminars, conferences and other non-essential events to be suspended during the period of the pandemic. These measures are for the initial period of 14 days starting today March 30, 2020,” stated Dr Miti.