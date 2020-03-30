DAGGERS ARE DRAWN IN PF …but Lungu they’re plotting to unseat at convention doesn’t respect rules, Sejani warns

THE daggers are drawn in PF, says Ackson Sejani.

Sejani says reports of a simmering rebellion against President Edgar Lungu by some of his ministers are not coming as a surprise “to some of us”.

But sejani warns: “A passed Bill 10 will embolden Mr Lungu as he goes to the convention. Conversely, a defeated Bill 10 will deflate and demoralise him ready for taking at the convention.”

The former local government minister, the Frederick Chiluba administration, says President Lungu is a huge political liability for PF and how they handle him in their party would determine whether some of them will have political careers to talk about after next year’s elections.

“A few months ago I stated that there is civil war brewing in PF which will eventually consume the party… So the daggers are drawn in PF,” he said. “I, however, have some advice to these ministers planning to pull the mat from under Mr Lungu’s feet at the convention. They need to do their calculations properly otherwise they will be left in mwamoneni! First of all, if they think there will be an orderly and peaceful convention which will comply with the rule book, then they are living in fool’s paradise. The man they are plotting to unseat at the convention is no respecter of the rule book. Rules will be disregarded and broken willy-nilly if they stand in the way of him getting what he wants. He does that in the party and he does that in Republican politics. He was elected by show of pangas and nothing will stop pangas from flying again should that become necessary.”

Sejani said the ministers should therefore be ready to see what the opposition had had to endure under President Lungu’s leadership.

“The second advice I will give these ministers is not to wait until the convention before they pull the mat from under his feet. They must not allow Mr lungu gain momentum and enter that convention with the wind in his sail. It will be suicidal on their part. Mr Lungu’s current personal political survival document is Bill 10,” he warned. “Over Bill 10, Mr Lungu will fight anybody because he knows what it means to him personally. Bill 10 has nothing to do with PF as a party or the country or any other member of his party or government but it has everything to do with himself alone. If these ministers will help pass Bill 10 and still harbour intentions of unseating Mr Lungu at the convention, then they are a bunch of political amateurs who must never be taken seriously by anybody. A passed Bill 10 will embolden Mr Lungu as he goes to the convention. Conversely, a defeated Bill 10 will deflate and demoralise him ready for taking at the convention.”

“So the ball is in the court of those aggrieved ministers to play it well otherwise it will be them whose mat will be pulled from under their feet as he did when he took away their powers to give these MMD opportunists,” said Sejani.

Last week, a Cabinet minister said President Lungu is digging his own grave because come the PF general conference, the rug under his feet is going to be pulled.

The minister and a PF central committee member spoke on condition of anonymity.

Except for nods, laughter, from time to time intermittent comments of ‘yea, true,’ the central committee member did not speak.

“Not all is rosy” in the ruling PF, the source said.

“The confusion in the opposition is very easy to notice and that’s how deeper investigative journalists must go and see…There is this belief that quietness means consent, peace and that kind of a thing. You as a newspaper, you have to ask why our PF is peaceful. Our general conference will open up a Pandora’s Box,” the minister said. “I have spoken to some of my fellow Cabinet ministers and some very senior PF officials – like me – they are not very happy with President Edgar Lungu but they cannot say it. We are all now banking on the general conference and I hope it won’t be a conference where you simply raise hands [but] it should be by secret ballot.”

The minister explained that a month ago, “I went to meet a very senior member of the central committee of our party and he was telling me that the state we are in, President Lungu is unelectable.”

“Actually, he said it will be political suicide to go with what our secretary general (Davies Mwila) is insisting – sole candidate, sole candidate. Yes, when we go to the general conference, they will go and intimidate people and I know that some people will fall for it,” said the minister. “But within our party, there is a scheme to pull a fast one which might catch President Lungu and his trusted followers off-guard. There are some leadership schemes in this PF you see, and the President seems to be aware about it.”