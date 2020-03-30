Don’t wage ferocious war against indigenous businesses, HH urges PF

HAKAINDE Hichilema has asked Topstar, ZNBC and the PF government focus on the COVID-19 war that is raging instead of punishing Prime Television.

“Let Topstar, ZNBC and the PF focus on the war that is raging, a fight that threatens to destroy life and significantly change our way of life for a foreseeable future; COVID 19,” he said. “Let them not wage a ferocious war against indigenous businesses and citizens that are already struggling, instead let’s vigorously fight this pandemic right to the end.”

The UPND leader said the decision taken by the PF to remove Prime TV from Topstar Communication Limited platforms is reckless, retrogressive and an affront to the freedom of expression and an attack to press freedom.

“It further deprives a significant part of the Zambian population with critical information required to be equipped with their healthcare,” he noted. “At a time when we are at war with an invisible and ruthless enemy like COVID-19, we cannot afford to play games of retribution with diverse vehicles of communication and outreach that access uttermost parts of our country.”

Hichilema said the country needed all available resources on board and not overboard adding that “we need to secure every Zambian job and not insecure them needlessly”.

“This negative action should immediately be reversed in public interest,” said Hichilema.