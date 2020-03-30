Future wars may be fought without a single gunshot, Mwenye notes

[By Changala Sichilongo]

FORMER attorney general Musa Mwenye says COVID-19 has shown that it is not helpful for governments to increase defence spending on the pretext of protecting their countries.

He argues that true defence now lies in science and technology research and improved health infrastructure.

“Covid 19 has shown us that it isn’t helpful for Govts to increase defense spending on the pretext of protecting their countries. True defense now lies in research in science and technology and improved health infrastructure. Future wars may be fought without a single gunshot!” Mwenye tweeted.

Commenting on Mwenye’s observation academician Sishuwa Sishuwa said that was why higher education sector deserved huge investment and not destruction.

“That’s why the higher education sector deserves huge investment, not destruction. The university is the site of making critical knowledge. It is a shame that there’s minimal support for this project from national leaders who when it is convenient to them decry colonial influence,” said Dr Sishuwa.

In a separate tweet, opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema demanded provision of food to low income communities who can’t afford to buy it in bulk in an event of a lock down.

“The PF are quick to abuse DMMU (the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit) to provide food during by-elections but now that we have an actual emergency, we demand that they prepare to make provision of mealie meal to low income communities who can’t afford to buy food in bulk, in the event of an imminent shutdown,” tweeted Hichilema.