MWEENE’S SHOES TOO BIG TO FIT – CHIBWE

Kennedy Mweene may not be in his best form as he was before but he’s currently one of the best goalkeepers in Africa.

The 35-year-old is first choice goalie for the Zambia national team.

Aside from his outstanding shot-stopping skills Mweene’s penalty conversion rate is pretty impressive.

These are just a few attributes that most Zambian goalkeepers are struggling to achieve to replace Mweene at the national team.

Mweene now has 120 caps.

Nkana goalie Alan Chibwe, with three caps at the national team, said a lot of hard work and dedication is needed to replace Mweene at the national level.

“What I can say about Kennedy is that with my generation…Kennedy Mweene’s shoes are very big (to fill). He started playing for Zambia when there was no social media than it is now. Today if I make a mistake at the national team, the following match I’m out but those days we would see the likes of Kali (Kalililo Kakonje), they would make mistakes and the next week or the other match they will continue playing from where they left,” he wrote in the Zed Football Zone WhatsApp group. “But today it’s very much difficult, I know giving competition to Kennedy Mweene it is not that easy, but it is possible. With God all things are possible and to whom we believe all things are possible. With me personally, I am working towards that. It’s not easy but I just have to believe and work hard because where he has reached it’s not something that comes overnight. It comes with hard work, a lot of dedication and discipline, with my qualities with time and chance that happens all, I will achieve and I will be more than that.”

Chibwe said there is a lot that Zambian goalkeepers need to do to improve.

“Big question for me about the levels of goalkeeper coaches in our nation or in our league, for me that question is too big for me to answer, because so far we have only spent few times with few goalkeeper coaches. There is a lot that we need to do, we, as goalkeepers,” he said. “For the coaches, they are there to guide us, at the end of the day it is us goalkeepers to go on the pitch and deliver, to do the right thing on the pitch, to make decisions on the pitch.”

Ngeleka Katembwa seem to have replaced Chibwe in goal as he has started the last games of the league.

Chibwe however, said it’s wake up call for him.

“The coming of Katembwa at the club it is a wake-up call for me and if I look at where I am coming from, when we started the league… I will keep on working hard without asking so many questions because I believe that great men only work, that speaks for them,” stressed Chibwe.