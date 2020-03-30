What the Supreme Court or Constitutional Court says is the law, is not the last word on the law

Where the idea that posits that whatever the Supreme Court or Constitutional Court says the constitution is, is or what the law is, is the final word on the law, came from, no one knows.

Because what the Supreme Court or Constitutional Court says, has never been the final word on the law or on what the constitution is, and it will also never be the case. I am speaking in absolutist and extremist terms in order to drive the point home, to bring my message in bald relief and in perfect clarity as it were. The qualifications to my absolutist or extremist position will then fall into place.

Let’s begin here at home. The ConCourt pronounced four years ago that the ministers stayed in power illegally before the elections of 2016 and that they must pay back the money. That was four years ago, but the ministers have not paid the money back, four years later because the ministers believe that the ConCourt was wrong as the ministers worked for that money and citing that the President made them work. Stone ministers even outrightly refused to pay the money back.

Take note as well that there is no appeal from the ConCourt decision but the ministers purportedly appealed ( no matter what word contortion you want to use here) to the same court and have deployed all types of technical reasons to not pay the money back. That money will not be repaid before the election of 2021 and the debt afterwards will vanish into thin air. If Bill 10 of 2019 passes, it will extinguish that issue.

If the ConCourt had the last word on what the law is in relation to that issue, why didn’t the ministers and President immediately pay back pursuant to the Court decision and why haven’t they paid back up to now if the ConCourt has the last word on what the law is? Here, the President and the ministers are saying, “hold on, the ConCourt does not have the final say on what the law is and we are showing who has the last and final say”.

Let’s stay in Zambia. The Constitution or constitutional law says that the President shall hand over power to the Speaker of the House if there is a presidential election petition. The President never handed over power to the Speaker, in violation of the Constitution and, as I have written elsewhere, any possible or prospective impeachment on that issue will never be heard before the 2021 elections.

If the Constitution reposed the final law of the land, why didn’t the President follow the constitution? It is because he knows that the Constitution and any court have no final say in what the Constitution or the law is. The President and the ministers have the final say on what the Constitution and the law is, and not the Constitution or the courts. Are you with me so far?

Let’s stick to Zambia. In 1996, the Supreme Court struck down some crucial aspects of the colonial Public Order Act as violative of constitutional rights in the famous Mulundika case. That was one of Zambia’s most important cases. The Supreme Court stated boldly, among other issues, that the people must not seek permission to exercise their constitutional rights, but must simply notify the authorities. And that law was to be applied equally to everyone who wanted to exercise their Constitutional rights.

But what did the legislature do in the wake of the Mulundika case? Did the President and the Legislature obey the letter of the law in word or practice? No. They tinkered with the law and in practice still required permission to hold a public rally despite the clear message of the Supreme Court that only notification is required and the law, despite its supposed neutrality, is only deployed against the opposition.

Let me repeat the important issue: the President, the ministers, the ruling party and the police from 1996 to the present 2020 still regard and use the Public Order Act as if permission, and not mere notification, is required. What the Supreme Court said which was supposed to be the final word on the Constitution and on the law on this point is and has never been the final word. The ConCourt has even now bent backwards to accommodate the practical political imperatives. The court has become impotent. The court or the Constitution and the law do not have the final say on this central piece of democratic nexus. The President, the minister of home affairs and the police, do.

Let’s go further to show how interesting law is. My uncle Mainza Chona would never have become minister or vice president of Zambia or even practiced law, if the court had the final say on what the law of sedition is and its implications on a lawyers’ right to practice law. In most jurisdictions, a person with a criminal conviction cannot be appointed a minister and if he or she is a lawyer, loses his licence to practice law.

Mahatma Gandhi lost his right to practice law in India in 1919 because of a criminal conviction. Mainza Chona was convicted of sedition in 1962 by the colonial courts but after independence, no one even brought back the issue that because he had a conviction, he shouldn’t serve in government or practice law. What happened to the finality of what the courts say? We know the courts do not have the final say from these examples. We shall come back to discuss the reasons and context for this.

Let’s go to the United States. If what the Supreme Court of the US said was the final say on the constitution and on the law, slavery and Jim Crow segregation would still be practised in the US and Apartheid (Supreme Court of Appeal was final court under apartheid in South Africa) would still be there in South Africa. In 1857, Chief Justice Roger Taney wrote a majority decision in the “Dred Scott” case that Blacks were so inferior to be regarded as human beings and that no white person is bound to respect their rights, including their purported right to freedom from slavery.

In 1896, the US Supreme Court in the case of “Plessy versus Ferguson” declared the infamous creed of “separate but equal doctrine” between Blacks and Whites, specifying that these two races could not occupy the same social and temporal space in the US, they had to be segregated even while enjoying equal separate facilities. The facilities were never equal.

These two major Supreme Court decisions were overthrown politically and legally respectively through the Lincoln Proclamation of 1861 freeing the slaves and supported by 14th and 16th Amendments to the US constitution and in the Supreme Court case of “Brown versus Board of Education” in 1954 which desegregated social amenities. The oppressed never rest nor do they let the courts have final say in perpetrating injustices.

During the Second World War, Japanese Americans were interned and removed from their areas of residence on false allegations that they would support Japan in its war against the so-called allied powers. Korematsu, a Japanese American refused to vacate his home in San Franscisco. He was arrested and convicted and the US Supreme Court upheld the conviction. Korematsu continued to fight politically and legally to overturn that conviction just as Blacks continued to fight politically and legally against “Dred Scott” and “Plessy” until slavery and Jim Crow were defeated.

In 1986, President Reagan convoked a commission of inquiry to look into the legality of the internment of Japanese Americans in the early 1940s and the conviction of Korematsu. The Commission tendered the report shortly thereafter, concluding that the evidence that the Japanese Americans would cooperate with Japan, was false and that Korematsu was convicted on false and corrupted evidence. Reagan apologized to the Japanese Americans and to Korematsu and all were compensated. The decision of the Supreme Court was not the final word on the issue.

To all those fatalists and legal defeatists who pronounce that what the Constitutional Court or Supreme Court say the law is, take note that that is not the case. As long as the courts, the Executive and the Legislatures are sites of political and legal or constitutional struggles, what emanates from the courts, Executive and Legislatures is not the final product or result. The alignment and realignment of political and legal forces can change what is perceived to be the final product. If an injustice is perceived to have resulted in a certain decision, the victims of the Supreme Court or ConCourt will fight to overturn the decision.

Further, most outcomes depend on the character of the regime in power. Dictatorial regimes will never accept any judicial decisions that go against them. They will disobey the Constitution. They will disobey Supreme Court or ConCourt decisions until new power is inaugurated. President Uhuru Kenyatta has disobeyed over 10 judicial decisions pertaining to the deportation to Canada of Miguna Miguna, a Kenyan opposition leader. In Malawi, President Peter Mutharika is trying to cling to power by disregarding the decision of the Constitutional Court and now his own legislature.

The moral of this article is that while the rule of law should prevail, the rule of law is more likely to be perverted by the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary through decisions like “Dred Scott” etc and the Mainza Chona “sedition” conviction etc and in such cases, those fighting for justice must never rest until correct and just decisions are rendered; or until dictators who disobey the constitution and just judicial decisions are brought to justice.

What the courts say must be respected and adhered to but the fight against them if they are unjust, must continue. We call this the dialectics of law and politics. They are in perpetual combat for self correction and this is the stuff from which democracy is woven. The oppressed will never rest. The oppressors will never rest to find new ways of oppression, including through Bill 10.

The author teaches law in Zambia.