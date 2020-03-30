Zambia’s COVID-19 cases rise to 29

HEALTH minister Chitalu Chilufya yesterday emphasised the need for people to stay at home, as he announced yet another case of COVID-19.

The total number of cases now stands at 29.

Updating the nation on the spread of the coronavirus at his ministry offices in Lusaka, Dr Chilufya began by thanking the public, the Church and groupings which have complied with the regulations which were spelt by President Edgar Lungu recently.

Dr Chilufya was flanked by his information counterpart, Dora Siliya.

“In the last 24 hours, Zambia has recorded one new case of COVID-19. We carried out 50 tests in the last 24 hours and only one was positive,” Dr Chilufya announced, stressing that people ought to “stay at home” to reduce the spread of the coronavirus

“This brings the total number of cases to 29 and the new case is [of] a Lusaka-based male adult with a history of travel to Pakistan and who returned aboard Emirates flight on 18th March, 2020. We have transferred him to our isolation centre and all his contacts are being tested, in line with standard protocols.”

The minister added that the previous 28 patients were in isolation facilities in Lusaka and Masaiti.

Dr Chilufya disclosed that one patient out of the 28 was severely ill but stable, while the rest of the patients remained: “very stable.”

“The patient who is ill has an underline chronic respiratory disorder. This patient is now being supported with oxygen but I emphasise [that] this is a patient who has been in the care of health workers at a private facility suffering from a chronic respiratory disorder,” said Dr Chilufya.