Almost all African country to record 10,000 COVID-19 cases by May – Report

ALMOST all African country, Zambia included, is projected to record 10,000 coronavirus cases by early May.

The South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEM) warns that new containment measures, such as increased testing, contact tracing, isolation of cases, and quarantine of contacts are likely to slow, but not halt, real epidemic growth.

According to the World Health Organisation Situation Reports (SITREPs) of March 24, 2020, 45 out of 56 African countries have reported at least one case of COVID-19.

According to an analysis “Projection of early spread of COVID-19 in Africa as of 25 March 2020” by Carl A.B Pearson (LSHTM, SACEMA), Cari Van Schwalkwyk (SACEMA), Anna Foss (LSHTM), Kathleen O’Reilly (LSHTM), SACEMA’s modelling and analysis response team (SMART), CMMID COVID-19 working group (LSHTM) and Juliet Pulliam (SACEMA), the alarming projections calls for urgent action across Africa.

“Here we estimate the timing for the first 1,000 (1K) and first 10,000 (10K) COVID­19 cases for those countries. Based on current trends, we find almost all African countries are likely to pass 1,000 reported cases by 1 May, and 10,000 within another few weeks; alarmingly, these are largely synchronised continent­wide, and real burdens are certainly higher than reports. This calls for urgent action across Africa,” the report projected. “New containment measures, e.g. increased testing, contact tracing, isolation of cases, and quarantine of contacts are likely to slow, but not halt, real epidemic growth (Hellewell et al. 2020). Increased testing may accelerate the time to reporting these numbers, as improved ascertainment increases the identified fraction of real cases, but should ultimately reduce real overall burden. These forecasts are only as accurate as the data available in the SITREPs and applicability of global experience to Africa. Lags and missingness in that data tend to delay onset of the 1,000 and 10,000 case dates, so the real timing is likely sooner than our estimates for many countries. Additionally, our model is inappropriate for long range forecasts, hence the restricted projections. However, we are currently reproducing the reporting in some countries with advanced epidemics, like South Africa, when assuming 𝑅 ≈ 2; for 𝑅 ≈ 3 (as suggested for other settings in some recent studies), we forecast all countries to likely have 10K cases by the end of April.”

To come up with their projections, team stated that they estimated the cumulative reported cases using a branching process model to simulate the epidemic.

We assume the epidemic is seeded by cases distributed in time proportionally to the earliest SITREP cases; transmission from those specific cases may have been contained, but we assume other undetected transmission chains persist and eventually lead to detected cases. We assume the epidemics proceed similarly to other regions in the world, and whatever rates of detection and other intervention measures affected the initially reported cases remain constant on a country­

­country basis,” they stated.

“The model is initialized assuming that the epidemic was seeded by the cases represented in the SITREPs. We used the first 25 (or fewer) cases as representative the timing of early seeding. For countries with fewer than 25 cases on 24 March, the projections are made from 25 March. For example, South Africa’s last day with fewer than 25 cases is 13 March, so projections are made from 14 March… Epidemic parameters: Each case produces an average of 2 additional cases (Abbott et al. 2020) (negative binomially distributed offspring distribution with mean 2 and dispersion parameter 0.38 (Bi et al. 2020)). The average time between the onset of a case and the onset of a subsequent case infected by that case (serial interval) is 4.7 days (log­normally distributed with mean 4.7 and standard deviation 2.9)…The model was run 1000 times.”