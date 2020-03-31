Chipata callers mock Lugomo-Phiri for defecting to PF

CALLERS to Chipata’s Smooth FM’s the Forum programme on Saturday harshly criticised former NDC Eastern Province chairperson Samuel Lugomo-Phiri who recently defected to PF, telling him that he has jumped on a vehicle with flat tyres.

And Lugomo Phiri says he was not paid by PF for him to ditch NDC.

At the start of the hour long programme, Lugomo launched incessant attacks on the UPND, calling it a tribal party because of the way Southerners had been voting.

“We know our colleagues who practice tribal politics openly, we can’t cheat, in the east we are not tribalists. We give them votes but in their place, PF is not given votes. Such tribalism if it continues will amount to something bad. If tribalism comes here to the east then things will not be okay because during KK’s reign, there was Umodzi kum’mawa. I can’t be shy to say this because where these people who are practicing tribal politics are heading to, that’s where things are going,” he said.

Lugomo said he had statistics on how southerners vote.

He said even in a ward by election, southerners give a councillor for UPND huge votes while the candidate for the ruling party was given few votes.

“…that’s tribalism, give votes according to the works of someone and what that particular person is capable of doing but not tribe…” he said.

When asked as to which party was more tribal in Zambia, Lugomo said it was UPND.

“They should not hide that we don’t choose tribes. It’s them who are tribal because of the way they vote. Why do they vote like that? Look at the development President Lungu has taken there although they did not vote well! Even as we talk, now some civil servants are in problems in Southern Province and Western Province because they do not belong to those areas. Who is more tribal between us who accommodate other people and them who do not accommodate? What do they mean, what more when they enter State House, how will this same tribalism be? It will be worse,” he said.

Lugomo said the leaders of the two biggest political parties, PF and UPND, should ensure that they discourage their followers against doing politics on tribal lines.

“The two presidents of these two political parties should take a lead in ending tribalism. I have no problems with these other political parties, maybe Kambwili, because I hear he is joining UPND now. I don’t know whether he has some followers here but I don’t think so. If the leaders take a lead then it will be easy for the followers to also refrain from tribal politics,” he said.

But Lugomo’s sentiments did not please callers who called him names.

One of callers, Gondwe from Hills View area, said people like Lugomo, who jump from one political party to another, were not helping matters.

He said if Kugomo was genuinely defecting to PF then there was no problem.

“Some of the things that he is talking about that are not helping matters are issues like tribal politics. He should just tell us a point why he has joined PF. Even this issue of the debt; that some of the debt was accrued by late president Sata, we didn’t hear anything to do with debts during Sata’s time, we are just hearing it from him now,” said Gondwe.

Another caller, Lyson Mwale from Chiparamba, asked Lugomo to be clear on the issues of debt.

“Did they buy the fire tenders on cash basis or they used borrowed money? He should not cheat people that late Sata left some debt. If he wants to go back to PF, let him just go. When it comes tribalism, it is in PF where there is tribalism. Those in PF are the ones who are in the forefront of saying a Tonga cannot be President. Now who is tribal between the person who is accusing a friend and that one who is quiet because I have never heard HH saying President Lungu is an easterner or what…if he wants to eat with those in PF, let him just say so but he should know that there is nothing for them in 2021. He should just tell us that he has gone to Andrew Lubusha (the provincial PF chairperson) to get something for his pocket because in NDC he did not benefit,” he said.

Mwale said Lugomo should just state that he had been prompted by poverty to defect to PF.

“Even Rupiah mentioned that, niwangu mwana awele (he is my child, he will come back) so beve awo ni njala (so for him it’s just hunger), he just wants to find something where he can eat from,” he said.

Another caller, Nkhoma, said Lugomo was jumping from one party to another just to enrich his pockets and not for the interest of the people.

“From MMD, he went into PF because MMD had no money, then in PF he was disappointed after they won elections. He is not against the policies of PF that he left and joined NDC. In NDC, he was disappointed, he was not given money so that man is working for his pocket and not the people, no,” he said.

Derrick Chama of Sinda said it was better the radio station to feature real politicians and not people like Lugomo.

“Those are not politicians…they don’t know what they are talking about. If they have joined PF, they are welcome, we have received them but they should not talk about things which they don’t know because they have got no information. They don’t know how the government functions, so don’t feature such people because they are deceiving the masses,” Chama said.

Another caller only identified as Phiri urged Lugomo to talk about genuine issues when he goes on air.

He said the fact that Lugomo joined PF to work with a President who was from eastern was also being tribal.

Phiri said people should vote for a person who could bring about development and not of their tribe.

“The problem with politicians is that you only talk about UPND, UPND is always at your lips. I don’t know what it ate for you. Let’s look at development and not other issue. Even if the President is from here but we face challenges also, we are all Zambians. You are the one who is tribal for running away from NDC,” said Phiri.

Another caller known as Phiri from Kapata said Lugomo had jumped on a vehicle with flat tyres.

“But amdala mwakwela yoponcha otherwise I remember if you also recall when you were featured on Feel Free, when you were still in NDC, PF cadres came to harass you. On the issue of Sata, he didn’t accrue any debt because he did not stay long as President. We have suffered because prices of mealie-meal are always going up. You have made a wrong decision,” he said.

But Lugomo said he was on radio to talk about the party and not government because he was not in government.

“I am responding to Mr Gondwe and Derrick Chama that this issue of debt which you are talking about, I cannot get much involved because I am not in cabinet. I just mentioned that my colleagues out there let’s be behind President Edgar Lungu in the coming elections so that he continues, so that we can see change here in the east so that we can see development,” he said.

Lugomo said he could not talk about fire tenders and other things.

“I am not a poverty stricken politician like what one headman from Chiparamba alleged. I don’t go to people’s homes to look for food and I have come to PF not to look for money, let me be clear here,” he said.

Lugomo urged the callers not to mix things adding that he went on radio to talk as a politician.

“On the issues of development here in Eastern Province, like I said, we didn’t see it, like I said as we are together, we are going to see what made things to be like this. Now I together with my colleagues, the provincial committee of PF, we want to see to it that the developments that started are done,” he said.

Lugomo also refuted claims that he was given K260,000 by the PF.

“For some callers who accused me that I am just looking for money, if they look for money for the work which they haven’t done, I am not like that. I can be given money if I work but I have not worked. At the time when I am working and when the ones I work for note that I have worked, I cannot refuse whatever they can give me. Some of you have been accusing me that I was given K260,000 and a vehicle but I am killing ants (walkin) as at now; where is the vehicle? I have no money and I still suffer the way I used to suffer before. We are not going to go far if we continue such habits of accusing each other,” said Lugomo.