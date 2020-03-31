Livingstone Central Hospital has one ventilator – Workers

WE only have one ventilator at the third level Livingstone Central Hospital and we may not contain a serious outbreak of COVID-19, health workers have revealed.

In an interview on condition of anonymity, the health workers said there is need to equip the hospital with more medical equipment.

“We only have one ventilator at the Livingstone Central Hospital which is a third level hospital and this has had one patient on for one month now. So imagine us getting more than two COVID-19 positive patients and all in need of ventilation, the mortality rate will be very high. We also don’t have enough oxygen for the same as we only have one canister,” the health workers revealed.

Efforts to get a comment from hospital management failed as the medical superintendent Dr John Kachimba was reportedly in a meeting.

Recently, chief Mukuni and NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba urged the government to be proactive in the fight against COVID-19, adding that health workers were at high risk of contracting the disease.