Mine operations should review shifts in view of COVID-19 – UPND

MINING operations should go back to three shifts in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, says UPND chairman for mines Percy Chanda.

In a statement, Chanda said the Zambian economy is fragile and cannot afford the closure of mines due to COVID-19.

He noted that while miners would be working, there was need to find serious measures to protect their lives.

“Our economy is so fragile that we cannot afford the closure of the mines due to COVID-19. Therefore, everything possible must be done to safeguard the lives of miners. One such a thing is the introduction of a three shift operation system to reduce on congestion. Currently most mines are operating 12-hour shifts: Miners are grouped into two shifts, i.e. morning and night shifts. This means that whatever the number, miners are just divided into two groups. With the outbreak of the coronavirus we appeal to all mining companies to revert back to the three 8-hour shift system to reduce on congestion and contact time of miners on the mines. This will also reduce on the number of miners being transported up and down the mine in cages. Also cut on the bureaucracy that a contractor is subjected to,” Chanda urged.

“It’s not everything that ZCCM did was wrong. Therefore, for the new mine owners to have rubbished and changed everything that ZCCM did will lead to catastrophic consequences on miners as the country grapples with the challenges of coronavirus. ZCCM managed its operations by running three shifts of eight hours each, namely Day, Afternoon and Night shifts. These shifts were backed by the fourth gang known as relief or swing gang to relieve the gang that was off duty. With this arrangement it meant fewer people on the mines at any given time.”

He said mining houses should not encourage the spread of COVID-19 in the name of cost saving.

“Under ZCCM all mine sites had more than three entry points to the plant and work area. Unfortunately, this has been reduced to only one, forcing miners to use only one gate. ZCCM was running departmental clinics in order to decongest the central clinic; this is no longer the case. Miners are congested at one central clinic. One of the measures taken by government is to avoid congestion of people at any point. Therefore, mining houses should not encourage the spreading COVID-19 in the name of cost saving,” stated Chanda. “We take this opportunity as UPND to thank all mining houses for responding positively to our earlier request of suspending breathalyzer tests and we sincerely hope that in the same spirit of saving the lives of our dear miners and their families, mining companies will adopt the eight-hour three shift operations to avoid unnecessary congestions.”