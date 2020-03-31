Some PSs, higher officials under quarantine

HEALTH minister Chitalu Chilufya has revealed that some higher government officials and permanent secretaries are in quarantine for coronavirus.

Dr Chilufya further warned that a storm was in the making, which could lead to a worst-case scenario.

“Your Honour, we’ve got high profile cases. And in the context of the meeting that we are having today, I must announce, Your Honour, that there are some permanent secretaries even higher-ranking government officials than PS that today are in quarantine because they have very close contacts,” he told a ministerial teleconference meeting yesterday which was chaired by Vice-President Inonge Wina.

But Dr Chilufya was interrupted by a male voice as follows: “Honourable minister, sorry, just, aah, we have the press in here, unless you are comfortable with the presentation you’re making, honourable minister.”

In response, Dr Chilufya asked for guidance on how to proceed.

“Oh, can you advise me who we have in the press and so that we can guide? I thought this was a Council of Ministers’ meeting that is being held in camera. Can you just advise so that we can guide on what I’ve said?” Dr Chilufya asked.

Vice-President Wina in her guidance said: “Minister, on the issue of high ranking officials that you want to inform us about, I suggest that you leave that to the next stage when we can make our discussions much more intensive.”

“Your honour, I’m guided, and thank you DSC [Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa] for letting us know that we have the press with us. Your Honour, where is this epidemic pointing to? While we have only 36 cases, we’re saying that a storm is in the making, a whirlwind… in order to prevent the worst from coming, Your Honour, I therefore propose the following interventions in order for us to stop the worst-case scenario:

Number one, we need to ensure we stop any new cases coming into Lusaka, which is the epicentre. Lusaka today is the epicentre, and on a point of order, Your Honour, may I request that as we make these proposals before we come to agree with them, we probably censor our discussion?’’ requested Dr Chilufya.

At this point, the press was asked to leave.

He also announced that the country had recorded one more positive case for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number to 36.

Dr Chilufya said the new case involved a 69-year-old male who travelled to Pakistan.

He said the ministry had screened over 4,000 travellers and contacts out of which 974 were quarantined and discharged.

Dr Chilufya said there was need to intensify measures to address the spread of the virus.

And Vice-President Wina urged ministers to come up with recommendations on how best the country could eradicate the coronavirus, which she described as an enemy.