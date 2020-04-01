NHCC closes Victoria Falls to public access

VISITS to the Victoria Falls have been suspended indefinitely.

On March 24, Livingstone Museum director George Mudenda announced the closure of Zambia’s oldest and largest museum.

According to a letter addressed to the Livingstone Tourism Association (LTA) president Rodney Sikumba dated March 30, National Heritage Conservation Commission (NHCC) Southern Region director Oliver Kandyata said the development was part of efforts to help control the spread of COVID-19.

“We write to inform your good office that the Victoria Falls World Heritage Site (VFWHS) has been closed to the public with immediate effect…. This decision to close the site has been necessitated by the issue of COVID-19, so that the public strictly adheres to the Ministry of Health guidelines to control the disease. The site has been closed indefinitely until further notice,” said Kandyata.