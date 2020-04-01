Suspend minimum capital increase, HH urges PACRA

HAKAINDE Hichilema says PACRA has increased minimum share capital to K15,000 at the time small businesses are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The UPND leader has since asked PACRA to suspend the increases as part of the COVID-19 relief measures to save businesses from collapsing.

“PACRA has given deadlines for increasing minimum share capital to K15,000. As small businesses are struggling under tough economic conditions, exacerbated by COVID-19, we urge PACRA to suspend this indefinitely until this crisis is over and businesses begin to pick up. #Zambia,” tweeted Hichilema. “Suspend these increases as part of the COVID-19 relief measures to save businesses from collapsing. A lot more holistic and aggressive social and economic measures than those put in place will be required in order to meaningfully mitigate the negative impact of COVID-19.”