Botswana declares state of emergency, lockdown

BOTSWANA President Mokgweetsi Masisi says his government is developing an economic stimulus package that will buffer the impact foreseen in the wake of the coronavirus on the economy.

Declaring the state of emergency in Botswana regarding the outbreak of COVID-19 in the wake of the three cases that were confirmed on March 31, President Masisi said he had been monitoring the situation with keen interest and it had become apparent that urgent and necessary steps needed to be taken to protect the country and its people from the deadly virus.

He said the threat to Botswana had escalated considerably in view of the fact that neighbouring countries had seen a rapid rise in confirmed cases, some of which have resulted in fatalities.

President Masisi said the other challenge was the low rate of testing of suspected cases in Botswana and cumbersome health protocols.

“The return of some of our citizens and residents from high risk countries has also escalated the threat of the virus in our country. Therefore, after consultations with relevant stakeholders it has become clear to me that it is necessary to declare a State of Public Emergency for the purpose of taking appropriate and stringent measures to address the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. President Masisi said the government had put in place interventions under the COVID-19 Relief Fund, key of which was to ensure the provision of psychosocial support to all those affected.

He said other critical mitigating measures in place were monetary in nature, while others would necessitate policy adjustments.

President Masisi said the objectives of the interventions were to give support to some workers, stabilise businesses, ensure availability of strategic supplies and, explore opportunities for economic diversification.

He said the government would provide a wage subsidy for citizen employees of businesses mostly affected by COVID-19, to enable them to retain employees.

President Masisi said to give businesses some cash-flow relief, the government would guarantee loans by commercial banks to businesses mostly affected by COVID-19; give eligible businesses affected by COVID-19 access to credit to support ongoing operations in conditions where credit becomes more difficult to obtain and give tax concessions to businesses in eligible sectors.

Other measures would include a build-up of grain reserves, a build-up of fuel reserves as well as a reduction of fuel prices as global fuel prices have dropped significantly; sufficient provision of water bowsers, trucks, water tanks and the supply of medical equipment.