Care for Nature appeals for aid to Luapula flood victims

CARE for Nature Zambia has appealed to the donor community and the private sector to supplement the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit efforts by helping affected families with basic needs and other neccesities to lessen the burden of recent floods in Luapula Province.

Executive director Nsama Musonda Kearns praised President Edgar Lungu for braving the coronavirus outbreak to assess the impact of floods in Luapula and Northern provinces.

Kearns said the northern parts of Zambia which fall under the ecological region three has this rainy season received above normal amounts of rainfall, leaving thousands of people homeless and vulnerable to hunger and water borne diseases.

“In Luapula almost all the 12 districts have been affected by heavy rains which has resulted to destruction of roads and bridges, houses, crops and contamination of wells as a result of overflowing pit latrines. The people of Luapula Province like many other developing rural provinces are highly dependent on agriculture for food and income generation and this farming season the province had projected a bumper harvest but unfortunately excess rains have destroyed a lot of farm crops leaving a number of households vulnerable to hunger especially in Lunga, Samfya, Mwense and Nchelenge districts where the floods have been prevalent,” she said. “As you may be aware, most rural households depend on wood fuel or charcoal to prepare their food so in a situation like this it is not possible to collect firewood as most of the surface land where wood is found is covered in water. Additionally, the dependency on wells for water and pit latrines for sanitation puts the affected areas at a high risk of contracting water borne diseases because of the contamination that flooding causes.”

Kearns said with high rates of malaria already affecting the province, floods and excess heat creates a good breeding space for mosquitoes which may increase the rates of malaria cases in the affected villages.

She said under the situation it was women and children that were affected the most as they were still compelled to prepare meals for the family and ensure that the family system continues to function.

Kearns noted that the DMMU had been on the ground to offer assistance to the affected families and the Road Development Agency had commenced works to repair the damaged roads.

“But I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to government to increase funding to DMMU and the number of staff so that they can respond to these disasters efficiently,” she said. “The unit must consider recruiting volunteers to help with food distribution, counselling for families that are traumatised because the impact is felt differently in each social group such as children and babies, pregnant women, the old aged, the sick and persons with disabilities. There is need to increase basic education on climate change to help the affected families cope with the situation.”

Kearns said apart from the report and approval that comes from Parliament, there was need for DMMU to invest in research and baseline studies to ascertain the extent to which the floods have impacted on the livelihoods of the people so that appropriate strategies could be put in place to address the problem both in the short and long term.

She said addressing issues of climate change required both structural responses such as reconstructing landscapes, building above flood levels or building flood gates and flood walls and non-structural responses such as permanent relocations.

Kearns said people living in affected areas needed awareness and sensitisation on the impacts of climate change for them to appreciate the mitigation and adaptation strategies.

She said people living near lakes and rivers needed to understand the significance of leaving the coastal areas free from habitation and the need to restore the stream lines so that they became more resilient to climate disasters.

Kearns said affected families needed to understand the possibilities of relocations to avoid future calamities which means that the department of resettlement needed to be prepared to resettle the affected households.

She said the department of agriculture needed to build the capacities of the affected families to adopt climate smart methods of agriculture to protect their food security.

“We need to intensify learning and lessons on climate change in line with the national policy on climate change so that people can make informed decisions and join in the fight against climate change,” Kearns said. “Through working together, we need to promote and strengthen the implementation of adaptation and disaster risk reduction measures to reduce vulnerability to climate variability and change. We need to strengthen the mechanism for identifying risks and hazards early for the sake of preparedness, we need to promote sustainable land use, planning to protect key ecosystems and related services such as carbon sinks and enhance the capacity of rural communities to diversify by promoting alternative income generating activities that are climate resilient.”

She said the challenges experienced this rainy season maybe the same next year or even worse hence there was need to be prepared to avoid risks and disasters which could potentially subject the province to socio-economic challenges.

“We are therefore appealing to donor community, civil society organisations and the private sector to supplement DMMU’s efforts by helping the affected families with basic needs such as food, clothes, blankets, mattresses, tents, sanitary items and other necessities that will lessen the burden of being affected by floods,” said Kearns. “Together we can build a prosperous and climate resilient economy without leaving any one behind.”