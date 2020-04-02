COVID-19 bigger than we’re taking it – Sikaile

WE have a crisis as a nation on how we can handle the COVID-19 outbreak, says Sikaile Sikaile.

He said the problem Zambia had was lack of resources by the PF government to do massive testing and be able to quell the deadly virus as soon as possible.

In a statement yesterday, the activist said government should not give an excuse that there is no money to fight the epidemic.

“COVID-19 is bigger than how we are taking it as Zambians through the PF government. The virus is incubating right now, and the time it will be out we shall just see people dropping like chickens. People take care of your children please,” he warned. “The government should not give an excuse that there is no money. This is the time to suspend all none essential activities such as sponsoring Bill 10 and save lives. If it means us selling the presidential jet in order for us to raise the money, let us do so as soon as possible because we won’t manage to curb the virus when it reaches our knees.”

He said if the government could manage to spend huge sums of money on teargas, then it could still spend on saving people’s lives.

“The government has been spending recklessly in procuring military equipment that we can’t use now to fight COVID-19. Those tonnes of teargases we have procured could have been channeled into our health sector to save lives,” Sikaile said. “This mess we are in was created by the PF government and they should clean it up as soon as possible because the lives of citizens are at risk. I am still appealing to the PF government under Mr Lungu to shut down all the borders. Our economy died a long time ago due to lack of quality leadership to do the right thing and arguing that closing borders would destroy our economy doesn’t make sense at all.”

He said currently there was a crisis in the nation on how to handle the coronavirus outbreak.

“We have a crisis as a nation on how we can handle the COVID-19 outbreak in Zambia. The fact that we now have 36 cases mainly in Lusaka Province doesn’t signify that Zambia has fewer cases. The problem we have here is lack of resources by the PF government to do massive testing and be able to quell this deadly virus as soon as possible,” argued Sikaile. “We have also seen money being wasted by the government to fight their political opponents and their critics. Fellow citizens, it is this carelessness that has seen our coffers go dry and here we are as a nation trying to fight COVID-19 with bare hands. The PF government have lacked political will in their reign. Everything that happens they don’t care minus forgetting that they are in office to save the 17 million Zambians.”