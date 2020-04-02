East DEC nabs duo over fake kwacha notes

THE Drug Enforcement Commission in Eastern Province has arrested and jointly charged two bsinessmen for being in possession of K6,000 counterfeit notes.

DEC public relations officer Theresa Katongo said in a statement yesterday that Samson Luwaile, 38 and Edwin Chibanga, 24 of Chilanga district were intercepted at an Airtel Money booth where they tried to send K400 counterfeit notes.

Katongo said after further investigations, the Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit found K5,600 counterfeit notes in a room the two were occupying at a named lodge in Lundazi.

She cautioned the public to familiarise themselves with the features of the Zambian Kwacha and look out for unscrupulous individuals behind a spate of counterfeit notes.

“Drug Enforcement Commission will not relent in its mandate to ensure that individuals behind such illicit activities are brought to book,” she said.

Meanwhile, Katongo said two small-scale farmers in Central Province have been arrested for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing over one tonne.

“Wale Phiri, 57 a small-scale farmer of Kang’ombe area in Kabwe has been arrested for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 920 Kilogrammes. And in a similar incident, Steed Muwazwa, 52 a small-scale farmer of Malao Farm in Chibombo district has been arrested for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 521 kilogrammes. All suspects are expected to appear in court soon,” said Katongo.