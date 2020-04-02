‘Ex-detainee to donate to correctional facilities’

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says since a challenge has been thrown at him, he is willing to donate publicly towards the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

He says his companies have been donating quietly and explained the reasons for that secretive approach.

Hichilema, however, indicates that he has no bottomless pit of money, for donations for COVID-19 to be pinned against him.

Some Zambians, especially those aligned to the governing PF, have been mocking Hichilema on Facebook that he has not donated anything towards COVID-19, ‘yet he postures himself as being wealthy.’

On Red Hot Breakfast show on Hot FM radio yesterday, programme co-host Mutale Mwanza had a phone interview with Hichilema.

Hichilema pointed out the need to promote the growth of Zambian businesses.

“We must have more successful Zambian businesses so that businesses can donate as openly. Rupert and Oppenheimer family has donated one billion rands in South Africa, Patrice Motsepe has donated in South Africa. [But] in here, we want to kill HH’s businesses, Kambwili’s businesses, Kalaba’s businesses,” Hichilema said.

“That’s not the way we should behave! It is at this time we need more Zambian successful businesses to donate.”

Asked by Mutale what he would donate towards the fight against COVID-19 in Zambia, the opposition leader said his own businesses were doing a lot, unknown to many people in Zambia.

Mutale pressed on and asked him why he chosen to donate secretly.

In response, Hichilema said: “give me two institutions that you want me to donate to today, which you think deserve donations. I’ll do it today.”

“Many citizens are giving me information to say ‘HH, here can you help’ and I’m doing it. So, I’m asking you as Mutale to give me two institutions that you think deserve help and I’ll deliver the help,” he promised.

Hichilema recalled the racket prompted by those in the PF government when he donated a power generator to Chawama Level One Hospital in September 2019.

At a joint media briefing with home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo in September last year, information minister and chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya said Hichilema should donate his generator to Bweengwa Hospital, instead of Chawama which already had a ‘capable’ member of parliament in Lawrence Sichalwe.

Hichilema hails from Bweengwa, a classic rural set-up west of Monze town, in Southern Province.

Hichilema explained further that his attempts to donate mealie-meal, during last year’s crushing hunger situation in selected parts of the country, was curtailed by the government using police.

“In Chongwe, they followed me and manhandled me and slapped my team and stopped me from donating. Have you forgotten? What did we hear? ‘Tell HH to go and donate mealie-meal to the cattle in Southern Province…’ There is a history why I’m donating the way I’m donating, Mutale,” Hichilema explained. “As I sit today, my own businesses are doing it (donations) across the country. If there was no hostile political environment, my offers of the 14-point plan, my economic measures would have attracted someone in government to say ‘HH, can we sit together’ and we would have been happy to sit together.”

Asked to place a value of his donations, Hichilema answered that: “it is in millions of kwacha!”

“I don’t want to be misunderstood because someone is listening with so much hatred. They will say ‘oh! He is boasting.’ I don’t boast! What we need are human beings, not rich or poor people. Even you Mutale, you can donate one sanitiser, you can donate one tablet of soap; it will go a long way,” he said.

“I invite my colleagues in government that do not project pride. This is not about political competition – this is the time to work together. Mutale, I have asked a few other people today to give me institutions so that we can help. Come to me quickly.”

Hichilema also announced that he would donate to some correctional facilities: “because I’m an ex-detainee.”

“But remember [that] HH has no bottomless pit [of money]. You can’t pin down the COVID solutions to HH. I’m only a member of the Zambian, African and global family and I’ll make my contributions in a smarter way,” said Hichilema. “But now you are challenging me; from today I’m willing to donate publicly. But I don’t want someone to send cadres to start beating [up] people.”