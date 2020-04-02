Floods in Luapula, COVID-19, and Pestilence at State House

You can literally feel the gust of fear blowing in our shared faces, disturbing our shivering hearts. The math coming from those whose duty it is to inform us is not adding up. But we all seem to understand that it is about to get ugly and deadly. The fear is, therefore, not entirely unfounded. Zambia is likely to be affected in ways we have never understood. COVID-19 is not just a story we heard from the far-off shores of China. It is now very present in Lusaka; and once it touches down in Kanyama, it will reduce God’s people to banyama, for there will be not enough hospital beds to give comfort to the infected. All the statistical models from Italy, Spain and South Africa seem to suggest that the infection will begin expanding its reach. And once the range is started, not even Milenge will be spared. Luapula is not far from the scope of those who are spreading the disease – human beings.

Right now in Luapula Province, the otherwise well-cultured river of the Luapula does not want to be controlled anymore. In 2020, the river does not want to be managed. The rains that fell on the banks of the Luapula has burst the river’s comfort and people’s farms, huts, and livelihood have all disappeared. The Tuta Bridge, which was built through the loans, and sweat of the people of China, is now having to withstand the most significant challenge to its integrity. The swamps of Bangweulu are swollen. People are suffering. And the sound of COVID-19, which initially opened from Wuhan in China, is not providing any comfort to the wetlands of Milenge, Samfya and Chembe. The entire southern Luapula Province lies in ruins. Zambians are now people in need of grace, and comfort and crucially food.

Sometimes, you would wonder why there is so much plenty during by-elections. Chilubi Island was boasting in plenty of food. The Vice-President’s office that manages disasters was on hand in Chilubi, during the by-elections to distribute food. Just weeks after the by-elections, Chilubi Island requires food. The Vice-President’s office is now asking the good people of Zambia to make some more donations. I would so much wish that we remained in a constant state of by-elections. That way, food would suddenly magically appear to fill the hungry stomachs of the children of the purported voters. But, alas, as fate would have it, there are no by-elections and so that the people of Chilubi and Milenge will have to survive, or die on their own. Nature is furious. For what? We really do not know, and there is no profita to tell us because all of the false prophets have been quarantined awaiting the passing of the pestilence from China.

The President needs a lot of prayers. The reason is simple. People do see. And people do notice. When a President disappears for a day or two; and then reappears tired, confused and failing to read from a teleprompter, the citizens have a reason to doubt the reality of what they are seeing. Zambia suffers not from the discomfort of the truth, but from the inconvenience of the lies. The President is human, and so she may be sick or tired or both. But the lies usually give the impression that someone is trying to hide the truth. Either way, at a time that the nation is facing COVID-19 pestilence and the floods of Luapula, no one should be protecting the actual situation obtaining in the bones and flesh of the nation’s leader. “Ubulwele bwa mfumu”, as one wise person rightly quoted in 2006, “citensha calo”. What are the people to do when they perceive an unnecessary cover-up?

For now, the instructions are clear. Stay home. Do not go mukuseya in your neighbourhood. Limit exposure of yourself to the pestilence. Schools have been closed, and so are the churches, mosques, bars, and taverns. The goal is simple – let us do what we can to stay safe and slow the spread of the plague. Some are even quoting scriptures that say remain indoors until the anger of the Lord has passed.

Whatever is happening in Lusaka; I just hope that we will not forget the disaster unfolding in the Luapula and Chilubi. There is no by-election, and so we all must chip in the little we have to provide the immediate needs of our people. We can do this. And yes, God will see Zambia through.

After we have all recovered from all this – I suspect that the kelenkas will drop their plans to push through Bill 10. I hope that something will bring a change of mind on the President to realise that there are much more important things that need to rebuild the country than try to pass Bill 10. But if the PF government is insistent on Bill 10 – we shall then do all we can to resist their efforts. For now, though – there is someone in State House who needs our prayers. There are people in Luapula who have lost their homes. And there is a population in Zambia that is about to be infected by a huge bug. The bug we can prevent by staying home, avoiding crowds, and washing our hands frequently with Boom.

May God help us.

Elias Munshya can be reached at elias@munshyalaw.com/SM