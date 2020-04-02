NSCZ SUMMONS SIWALE AND OTHERS

THE National Sports Council of Zambia has summoned Chingola based football administrator Blackwell Siwale and others for a meeting tomorrow in Lusaka at 14.

Sources told The Mast that Siwale and other football administrators have been summoned at the National Sports Council.

The source could not reveal if the summoning is about the on going FAZ wrangles that have seen them reach the courts of law.

“National Sports Council has summoned Siwale (Blackwell) and others for a meeting tomorrow but we don’t know for which case or maybe it’s about the dialogue which is supposed to take place but there will be no media which will be allowed to attend,” said the source.

Last week, the council said it was still working on the roadmap for the dialogue over FAZ wrangles.

But when contacted, NSCZ acting general secretary Raphael Mulenga said the council has made headway in the process but the COVID 19 has been a stumbling block.

“Yes, we have made headway for the meeting but this pandemic (coronavirus) is a deterrent to the meeting, we’ll let you know when we make some progress,” said Mulenga.

Last month the Minister of Sports Emmanuel Mulenga directed the National Sports Council of Zambia to come up with a road map to resolve FAZ wrangles.