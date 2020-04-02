State doesn’t need parley approval before contracting loans as law not effected yet – SG

THE State says government does not need approval of the National Assembly to contract local and foreign debt.

In its response to former commerce minister Dipak Patel’s petition over government’s failure to consult the National Assembly before procuring debt as required by law, the State, through Solicitor General Abraham Mwansa, says there has been no failure or refusal by the Minister of Finance and the Attorney General to obtain prior approval from the National Assembly as the law requiring the same had not yet been effected.

Patel has petitioned the Constitutional Court demanding an order compelling the Minister of Finance and Attorney General Likando Kalaluka to present to the National Assembly the judgment of the court, a complete statement of the state of public debt contracted from 2016 to date, including the terms and conditions of the loans; within 14 days or such other timeframe that the court may prescribe.

He is seeking, among other declarations, that the failure by the Minister of Finance and Attorney General to present all loans contracted and sought to be contracted on behalf of government which constitutes public debt, to the National Assembly for prior approval, was in breach of the Constitution of Zambia as it was an illegal abrogation of the same.

Patel indicated that the Mministry of Finance was not permitted to contract any public debt without obtaining prior approval of the National Assembly.

He said such approval ought to be obtained through the Attorney General presenting necessary bills for contraction of debt prior to any execution of any debt procurement agreements regardless of how they were termed.

He noted that since the amendment of the Constitution in 2016, the Minister of Finance and the Attorney General have to date not sought any approval from the National Assembly prior to signing loan agreements for contracting local and foreign public debt, despite the Constitution requiring that such be done.

However, in a response to his petition, the State claimed that there had been no failure or refusal by the respondents to obtain prior approval from the National Assembly as the law requiring the same has not yet been effected.

Mwansa stated section 21 of the constitution of Zambia Act Number 1 of 2016 entails that where an Act of Parliament is required to give effect to an article of the constitution such as article 63 clause (2)(c) and (d) and article 207 clause (1) and (2), the article shall come into effect upon the publication of the Act of Parliament.

He stated that the law cited showed that the Attorney General does not authorise or sign for the contraction of any debt.

Mwansa said the contents of article 63(2)(c) and (d) cannot be read or interpreted in isolation without the consideration of articles 114(1) and 207 (1) and (2) of the constitution.

He said Article 207 (1) of the constitution permits government the discretion to raise a loan guarantee, a loan or enter into an agreement to give a loan.

Mwansa explained that the constitution under Article 207(2) provides that legislation enacted under Article 207(1) shall provide for the category, nature and other terms and conditions of loan, grant or guarantee that would require the approval by the National Assembly before the loan, grant or guarantee is executed.

Mwansa denied claims that since the amendment of the constitution in 2016 the Minister of Finance and Attorney General have not sought approval from the National Assembly before signing loan agreements for contracting local and foreign public debt despite the constitution requiring them to do so.

He also denied that Kalaluka has not signed any Bill for presentation to Parliament to scrutinise and approve the procurement of any debt procuring instruments that had been approved by himself as the chief legal adviser of government.

Mwansa also denied that the Attorney General ought to be signing bills for presentation to Parliament for purposes of scrutiny before any debt is contracted by government.

He said claims that the proceedings of the National Assembly which were equivalent to the UK Hansard from 2016 to date showed that no debt procurement agreement or instrument had been brought to the National Assembly for approval prior to contracting debts and that former minister of finance Margaret Mwanakatwe on September 19, 2018 stated that she did not understand why there was insistence on parliamentary approval before contracting debt when cabinet was capable of doing so are irrelevant to the proceedings as the Ministry of Finance and government do not need to present any bill for debate in the National Assembly for purposes of obtaining approval before procurement of a debt.

Mwansa further argued that assertions that from 2016 to date government, through the Ministry of Finance and the Attorney General, had contracted numerous foreign and domestic loans were irrelevant as provisions of Article 63 clause (2)(c) and (d) have not yet come into effect and were accordingly denied.

“The Minister of Finance must proceed legally until Article 207 clause (1) and (2) of the constitution, which must be read in tandem with Article 63 clause (2) (c) and (d) is given effect through an Act of Parliament,” Mwansa said

He argued that Section 3 and 7 of the loans and guarantees (Authorisation) Act chapter 366 of the Laws of Zambia does not require the Minister of Finance and the Attorney General to obtain any form of approval from the National Assembly as claimed by Patel.