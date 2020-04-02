ZAMRA warns against using Chloroquine to prevent COVID-19

THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has noted reports in some sections of the media of people practising self-medication with certain prescription drugs such as Chloroquine, as preventive measures against contracting the coronavirus.

Senior public relations officer Christabel Iliamupu cautioned against practising self-prescription but encouraged to always consult and procure medication under the guidance of an authorised practitioner from licensed facilities.

“We discourage self-prescription as the unguided use of medicines can result in severe adverse events, development of antimicrobial resistance or even death. This is because each medicinal product has a unique safety profile which guides the indications for its particular use, the dosage and outlines potential side effects when used correctly,” she said.

Iliamupu advised the public that the best preventative measures against COVID-19 were practices that target infection, prevention and control.

“As guided by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO), members of the public must practice basic hand hygiene through washing of hands regularly using soap or alcohol based hand sanitisers,” she said.

Iliamupu warned pharmaceutical outlets and healthcare professionals selling or dispensing Chloroquine or Hydroxychloroquine as preventive measures or treatment for COVID-19 to desist from doing so or risk being prosecuted.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to ensure that the Zambian public have access to quality, safe and efficacious medicinal products and allied substances in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Iliamupu. “Lastly, the authority wishes to reiterate the government’s call to all citizens to comply with measures that have been instituted to curb the further spread of this virus.”