High Court orders inter-partes hearing of Prime TV conservatory order application on April 9

JUDGE Catherine Phiri has ruled that the matter in which Prime Television limited has petitioned the Lusaka High Court over the decision by government and its agents to cease all cooperation with the TV station will be heard inter parte on April 9.

The TV station filed an application for a conservatory order pursuant to Order 3 Rule 2 and Order 27 Rule 1 of the High Court rules and the proviso in Section 16(1)(I) of the State proceedings Act chapter 71 of the Laws of Zambia, together with an application for certificate of urgency indicating that the matter was of utmost urgency and required a speedy determination by the court as not doing so would infringe on Prime TV’s rights and that of its viewers.

But in her ruling dated April 2, 2020, justice Phiri said that the matter was a proper case for an inter parte hearing for the conservatory order application in order for a decision to be made whether to grant it or not.

“It is important that both sides be heard as the ultimate effect or the order, if granted, may affect the already existing state of affairs. In view of the foregoing, it is ordered that the applicants will be heard inter partes on Thursday April 9 at 09:30 hours,” ruled justice Phiri.

Prime TV in this matter has cited the Attorney General Likando Kalaluka, TopStar Communications Company limited and MultiChoice Zambia limited seeking a declaration that the decision by government to cease all transactions and business with it is unconstitutional.

It is seeking an order that TopStar and MultiChoice cannot remove it from the platforms they manage at the direction of government.

Prime TV is also seeking among other reliefs an order quashing the decision of the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya to cease all cooperation with it and compensation for loss of income and business resulting from the statement of TopStar.

Prime TV said the decision by TopStar to cease business operation with it citing the statement by Siliya hinders its ability to receive information and disseminate information to the general public.

It said the decision by government undermines the principles of a democratic state as it is denying the viewers critical and important governance information.

According to an affidavit in support of the petition sworn by Prime TV director Gerald Shawa on March 13, 2020, information permanent secretary Amos Malupenga held a meeting for media houses and media heads where he (Malupenga) requested media houses to give free airtime to the broadcasting of adverts informing the public about coronavirus outbreak.

Shawa said he stood up and informed Malupenga that his TV station could not afford to broadcast free adverts due to economic challenges.

He said Malupenga indicated that media houses that did not cooperate with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services would be isolated like The Post Newspaper.

Shawa said on March 17, government, through a ministerial statement by its chief spokesperson Siliya, issued a directive stating that government and its agent shall not conduct any media transactions with Prime TV.

He said the directive further indicated that no public officer would appear on Prime TV whether paid or not, adding that the said directive had limited access to Prime TV’s audience through platforms such as TopStar and MultiChoice, which ZNBC has shares in.

Shawa lamented that TopStar had already blocked access to Prime TV on its platforms in a letter it addressed to his TV station dated March 27, 2020.

He further contended that the said ministerial directive will restrict Prime TV’s access to information from government and any public officials which will affect the information that can be disseminated to it’s viewership.

Shawa and his company charged that the decision by government is an infringement on the rights of the TV station and its viewership to access information without interference as well as disseminate information.

Shawa and his company are further seeking and order that all media houses have the right to disseminate information from government without any hindrances.