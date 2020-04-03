Inspire confidence

This is not a time for crisis-shy leadership.
The President must be seen to lead from the front, especially now that the epicentre for the coronavirus in our country is Lusaka, the capital city. Why is he relegating this battle to his lieutenants? Has he been caught stone cold by the coronavirus that he can’t exercise leadership directly?
Combating COVID-19 is serious business.
And finding solutions requires the efforts of all citizens. But look at how Edgar is dealing with it! It’s pathetic. He is leading from behind and not from the front. When Cyril Ramaphosa, the South African President, went into COVID crisis mode, he spent the entire weekend discussing the COVID response with all stakeholders. Among them were the retailers, manufacturers, pharmaceutical industry, bus operators, bankers, health care providers. This is also what Presidents of Rwanda, Ghana, Nigeria, India, and all other countries did or are doing.
We remain the one country where there is no presidential-led effort with all stakeholders. Edgar’s approach to lead fight with a select group of ministers is nonsensical. We have seen no such effort from Edgar, apart from that brief recorded address.
The London School of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene, a highly reputable institution predicts that in Zambia, we should hit 10,000 cases by mid-May 2020.
The South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEM) also warns that new containment measures, such as increased testing, contact tracing, isolation of cases, and quarantine of contacts are likely to slow, but not halt, real epidemic growth.
According to the World Health Organisation Situation Reports (SITREPs) of March 24, 2020, 45 out of 56 African countries have reported at least one case of COVID-19.
According to an analysis “Projection of early spread of COVID-19 in Africa as of 25 March 2020” by Carl A. B. Pearson (LSHTM, SACEMA), Cari Van Schwalkwyk (SACEMA), Anna Foss (LSHTM), Kathleen O’Reilly (LSHTM), SACEMA’s modelling and analysis response team (SMART), CMMID COVID-19 working group (LSHTM) and Juliet Pulliam (SACEMA), almost all African countries, Zambia included, are projected to record 10,000 coronavirus cases by early May.
“Here we estimate the timing for the first 1,000 (1K) and first 10,000 (10K) COVID19 cases for those countries. Based on current trends, we find almost all African countries are likely to pass 1,000 reported cases by 1 May, and 10,000 within another few weeks; alarmingly, these are largely synchronised continentwide, and real burdens are certainly higher than reports. This calls for urgent action across Africa,” the report projects. “New containment measures, e.g. increased testing, contact tracing, isolation of cases, and quarantine of contacts are likely to slow, but not halt, real epidemic growth (Hellewell et al. 2020). Increased testing may accelerate the time to reporting these numbers, as improved ascertainment increases the identified fraction of real cases, but should ultimately reduce real overall burden. These forecasts are only as accurate as the data available in the SITREPs and applicability of global experience to Africa. Lags and missingness in that data tend to delay onset of the 1,000 and 10,000 case dates, so the real timing is likely sooner than our estimates for many countries.”
We can only pray it doesn’t get to that extent. But we have to work extraordinarily hard and well-coordinated to avert such a scenario.
There’s no room for complacence or for error. At the same time, we cannot set the nation in panic mode. That’s why leadership is critical!
Every day we learn more from outside sources of what may or may not happen. Every day we learn more from outside the economic consequences Zambia may face.
Let’s lead by not leaving the nation in a leadership ‘vacuum’ at this time of crisis. Can the President inspire the people!
So far Edgar and his team is not inspiring confidence.
