JET, Edgars jobs on the line as SA company applies for liquidation

JET Supermarket Zambia Limited is expected to close its stores due to financial challenges the company has been facing, coupled with the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

A South African based company, EDCON, the parent company of Jet and Edgars that have operations in Zambia, has indicated that it has experienced financial difficulties and it is compelled to critically review the business initiative.

“The company has experienced unprecedented financial difficulties reflected in the poor performance, coupled with the expected massive impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the manufacturing and retail industry, which may likely result in a complete shutdown of EDCON Ltd (in South Africa). We were compelled to critically review our business initiatives, retail footprints and store portfolios,” reads the letter in part.

“Our operations in other territories in Africa could not escape this critical review. In Zambia, the majority of our stores are not profitable in either of our brands (Jet and Edgars) and combined, they recorded a moving annual negative EBIT of R21.3m as at the end of January this 2020.”

The letter also highlighted some factors contributing to the loss as property rentals which were paid in US dollars and South African rands, the requirement to implement computer hardware for the real time monitoring of the sales at a cost of “+R3.5m as well as the cost associated with the supplying of stock to the Zambian operators.

It further stated that the company had considered all possible options in trying to sustain the operation from South Africa without placing EDCON South Africa in more financial hardships.

However, the letter clarified that the company has been unable to secure any significant assistance from the landlords or other key stakeholders in Zambia in that regard.

“It is therefore with regret that we have to inform you that we will apply for a creditor led liquidation in terms of Section 95 (1) of the Corporate Insolvency Act, No, 9 of 2017. The creditor’s meeting will be held on 24 April 2020, where the creditor’s resolution to liquidate the company will be put to the creditors of the company and passed. Meetings will be scheduled with management at which matter of staff welfare will be addressed. PWC have been appointed to manage the process with the assistance of Musa Dudhia and company (attorney).”