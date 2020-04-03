Lungu a serial Constitution transgressor – Kalala  

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has since coming to power proved to be a serial transgressor of the Constitution he swore to uphold and protect, says Jack Kalala.

And Kalala says there are misconceptions and beliefs that make the President and the first lady as the ‘father and mother’ of the nation which should be corrected.

The former aide of late president Levy Mwanawasa, said President Lungu was very shrewd and that is why he gets people who are “very weak” and appoints them to key positions such as Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja and his deputy.

He said the President had a habit of appointing people who are compromised while he compromises others so that they can’t speak against him or resist his illegal orders.

“Kanganja was at the archives. We went and pulled him from there to give him that position with all those benefits…what does he do? That is why he is dancing to his [President Lungu’s] tune. He accepts whatever he tells him even if it’s wrong and in most cases it is wrong,” Kalala said. “Since President Lungu came into power and everything that he has been doing has been outside the Constitution, it’s illegal. That’s why he wants to introduce this Bill 10 so that he has the chance to introduce jungle laws and start ruling by jungle laws.”

Kalala said President Lungu’s tenure must end in 2021 and if he dares to stand, Zambians should make sure he doesn’t make it beyond that time.

He noted that President Lungu had no regard for the Constitution that he himself assented.

“And anyone who speaks against his jungle ways becomes an enemy and becomes a threat to his agenda and to that we say ‘no bwana, we will not accept it’. Come 2021, President Lungu must go. Let his term end in 2021 because he doesn’t deserve to go beyond 2021,” Kalala said. “Even if he had served only one term we would not have allowed him to continue because he is a lawbreaker. He has no regard for the Constitution…the Constitution provided that if there is petition he must step down and allow the Speaker to take over from him but he didn’t step down, he ignored the Constitution, that’s jungle law. It shows that really this man does not respect the Constitution and the laws of this country which he pretended to swear to uphold.”

And Kalala said statements that the President was the ‘father’ and his wife the ‘mother’ of the nation were misguided and a misconception should be corrected. He said the ‘father and mother’ provide for their children but to the contrary, President Lungu and first lady Esther Lungu don’t provide for themselves but are taken care of by Zambians.

“The President is paid a salary and allowances from people’s money. Thus it is erroneous to believe that government money belongs to the President. He is not our ‘father’; he is our chief executive officer. His wife is not our ‘mother’; she is the wife of the chief executive. I am not being disrespectful but stating facts and people should not be intimidated to do that, to state facts,” Kalala said. “It’s only when we do the correct things that were are going to develop this country. I can state that Lungu has been a serial constitutional breaker, given the number of times he has broken the Constitution in the past. He has been breaching the Constitution. It’s in his blood.”

He noted that it was President Lungu who in 2016 directed that ministers stay in office against the law.

“I don’t know what law he learnt at school. Even ministers staying in office, he directed that, he is the chief architect. Up to now the Constitutional Court has said ‘pay back the money’, but he says ‘don’t pay, we are consulting’. He has also allowed cadres to be law unto themselves,” said Kalala.