Scotland hails Health Innovation Awards finalists

COMMONWEALTH secretary-general Patricia Scotland says she is continually impressed by the drive of the 1.4 billion young people in the Commonwealth.

Scotland said five years ago, more than 40 babies born in Jamaican hospitals became infected with lethal bacteria – half of them died.

She said the bacteria Klebsiella, like the coronavirus, was spread from person-to-person or via contaminated surfaces. Scotland said the bacteria can be killed by hand-washing with warm soapy water.

Scotland said the situation caught the attention of technology student Rayvon Stewart based in Jamaica who set about finding a way to curb the spread of harmful germs.

She said she met Stewart at the Commonwealth Health Ministers Meeting (CHMM) in Geneva last year.

“He was among the finalists shortlisted for last year’s Commonwealth Health Innovation Awards. He took part in an exhibition on the theme ‘Universal Health Coverage: Reaching the unreached, ensuring that no-one is left behind’ which highlighted how young people are tackling age-old challenges with modern technology and disruptive thinking,” Scotland said.

She said in Stewart’s case, he focused on the most common places where bacteria and viruses could easily be left by one person and picked up directly by another. He came up with what he calls ‘Xermosol’- a simple-to-install device that automatically disinfects door knobs and handles after each use.

Scotland said the innovation uses ultraviolet light to target and specifically kill harmful microorganisms, while being harmless to human beings.

“The potential impact of Rayvon’s invention could now be even more important than when he first conceived it, as the world battles the frightening COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus lives up to two or three days on stainless steel and metal, and several hours on fabric depending on factors such as temperature and humidity,” she said. “Field and laboratory testing has validated Xermosol’s efficiency in killing more than 99.9 per cent of deadly pathogens. In addition to health facilities, Rayvon hopes it could help reduce transmission of germs in other public spaces such as schools and businesses.”

She said tests carried out in conjunction with University of Technology, Jamaica and University of the West Indies show Xermosol destroys organisms such as MRSA and E-coli and destroys viral cells such as influenza virus H1N1.

Scotland said this was a huge step in the fight against microorganisms and offers new ways of thinking around combatting viral cells such as the coronavirus.

And Stewart said the recognition he received from the Commonwealth Health Innovation Awards was a key moment in Xermosol’s progress, generating immense interest in the project.

“I made a determined decision that I was going to find a solution to limit the transfer of pathogens to multiple surfaces, thereby saving lives,” he said.

But Scotland said now the production of Xermosol faces a number of considerable challenges – from development funding to finding a manufacturer to mass produce.

She said financing options were mostly focused on large-scale innovation, but that the Commonwealth was exploring and proposing that all 54 member-countries go into partnership with the Global Innovation Fund to help young innovators like Rayvon.

Scotland said over the past two years, the Commonwealth Youth Health Network had worked closely with the Commonwealth Secretariat and member states to leverage the unique capabilities of young people and drive forward progress toward SDG3 (which includes a bold commitment to end the epidemics of AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and other communicable diseases) and health-related development goals.

Scotland said the event underlined Commonwealth commitment to empowering young people as outlined in its charter and also the contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

“I spoke to five extraordinary innovators who made it as finalists of the Commonwealth Health Innovation Awards which recognise outstanding young people whose groundbreaking projects have made a real impact in helping their countries achieve Sustainable Development Goal 3, which is to ‘ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages’,” said Scotland.