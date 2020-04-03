THE POOR NEED HELP…measures put to curb COVID-19 crippling the poor – M’membe

THE Socialist Party says the measures taken by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus, necessary as they are, are very crippling to the poor.

Socialist Party president Fred M’membe said the coronavirus outbreak had put a spotlight on economic inequalities in the country and a fragile social safety net that left many vulnerable Zambians to bear the economic and social brunt of the COVID-19.

Dr M’membe issued a statement on behalf of the politburo of the Socialist Party, on the social and economic consequences of the coronavirus on the poor.

He advised the country’s political leaders to the consider underlying inequalities in responding urgently to the mounting challenges of the pandemic.

Dr M’membe said while the coronavirus affected people regardless of wealth, the poor would be most affected due to long-standing vulnerabilities.

“Although the coronavirus started with those who are able to travel abroad, as time goes on, the poor – as maids, cleaners, drivers, and so on and so forth to the well-to-do – are more likely to be exposed to the virus, have higher mortality rates, and suffer economically,” he said, adding that in times of economic crisis, vulnerabilities would be more pronounced for the poor.

“The measures taken to curb the spread of the virus – necessary as they are – are very crippling to the poor. We need a response to the coronavirus that prevents people from having to choose between not having a meal and risking their and their families’ health. The poor need help. They are hit first and hardest by the economic consequences of fighting this virus.”

Dr M’membe added that low-income jobs in fields like retail, hospitality, childcare, and the gig economy could not be performed remotely.

He said research had shown that poverty was associated with higher rates of chronic health conditions like tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS; factors that increased vulnerability to the coronavirus.

Dr M’membe said the Socialist Party was concerned that the poor, to a great extent and especially in urban areas, lived in high density areas, where water and sanitation left a lot to be desired.

“Measures such as social distancing are difficult to implement,” he said.

“The poor have no savings to weather a lack of income, and even stocking up on food can represent an impossible financial hurdle. They live a hand-to-mouth life. They have to go out every day to find something to put on the table.”

Dr M’membe further noted that due to the lack of resources to prepare and protect against the coronavirus, the poor faced a higher risk of contracting and subsequently spreading the virus.

“Money or no money, the government has an obligation to protect people’s right to an adequate standard of living, which includes ensuring adequate food and nutrition, the highest attainable standard of health, and social security,” Dr M’membe said. “There’s need to provide a safety net for families and workers whose livelihoods are affected.”

He also stressed that the government should consider a response that would support the poor and all low-income workers and people who have lost wages.

“There’s need to support and protect the poor and all those who face devastating job and wage loss,” said Dr M’membe.