Zambia in a whirlwind of COVID-19 outbreak – Patel

THE Association of the Indian Community in Zambia has donated approximately K2 million, with a total pledge of US $2 million, to the Ministry of Health towards the fight against the COVID-19.

Association of the Indian Community in Zambia (AICZ) board member Nitesh Patel, in announcing the donation at the Ministry of Health in Lusaka on Tuesday, said his Association had been working flat out creating awareness and raising funds to acquire the much needed supplies for donation to the Ministry of Health.

He said Zambia had suddenly found itself in a whirlwind of the COVID-19 outbreak and that from afar, “we have seen the catastrophic and devastating effects it has, not only on people’s lives but also on global economies.”

“Whilst we all appreciate that the Government of the Republic of Zambia through the Ministry of Health is doing its utmost to contain and stop the spread of COVID-19, this is not your battle alone Hon Minister (Dr Chitalu Chilufya) – it’s a battle that all Zambians must fight,” Patel said, adding that officials from the AICZ met with doctors from the Ministry of Health to identify the immediate needs for the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“I would like to reiterate that the procurement of these essentials has been done in conjunction with Ministry of Health and we are thankful and grateful to your ministry and the doctors for their professional guidance during the procurement process.”

Some of the essentials the AICZ donated towards the fight against COVID-19 are sanitisers, hand wash, bleach, chlorine, syringes, needles, vitamins and dextrose stationary.

Patel, with respect to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), AICZ is donating, gloves, face masks, isolation masks, goggles and eye protection and protective boots.

“The total cost of the above donation is approximately K2 million with a total pledge of US $2 million,” Patel said.

“Other life-saving equipment such as ventilators and temperature guns have also been procured, but the delivery of which has been delayed because of the flight embargos – we hope to have these within the next 6/7 days.”

Meanwhile, Patel highlighted that after further discussion with the ministry’ doctors, AICZ had also gone to identify and secure places that could be used for the purposes of quarantine and isolation

“The Ministry of Health will therefore have access to the old Courtyard Hotel on Nangwenya Road, Lusaka – this hotel has 40 rooms, Victoria Hospital in Long Acres, Lusaka – the hospital has 20 beds, a 4,500 square metres warehouse which is being converted into a 200 bed facility with 20 toilets and bathrooms [and] 10 furnished flats,” said Patel.