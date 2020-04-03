Zambian companies too few to be fixed by their govt – Mambo

CHIKONDI Foundation president Bishop John Mambo has demanded for the lifting of the ban on Prime TV by government.

In an interview, Bishop Mambo, who is also a Civil Society Constitutional Agenda (CiSCA) chairperson, said that companies owned by Zambians were too few to be fixed by their government.

He said the move by PF government to close the Prime TV through two journalists, Dora Siliya and Amos Malupenga, was disheartening and contrary to the national values and principles of good governance.

Bishop Mambo appealed to President Edgar Lungu not to allow his ministers kill Prime TV like the Post Newspaper.

He urged the government to exercise leniency to the Zambians working at the private television station.

He noted that “to err is human, but to forgive is divine”.

“When you apologise in a country where you put God first, as a Christian nation, and you still want to punish, what example are you giving to your followers?” Bishop Mambo wondered.

“You cannot go to the route of the Post Newspapers where we saw a lot people die because of depression over the job loses they suffered and a lot more are on the streets because they cannot find jobs. We cannot do that to add more people out of employment when we have graduates with no employment. Where have we put our norms and principles that the President [Edgar Lungu] was talking about recently?”

He said Zambian company owners need support from government for them to compete favourably with foreign entities.

Bishop Mambo said all people make mistakes but when one seeks forgiveness for peace to prevail, they must be given an opportunity.

“I am calling upon the minister, who is my young sister, Dora Siliya, and the permanent secretary Amos Malupenga, both of these people are seasoned journalists and it will hurt them to see that Zambia is denied news at a time when the information is needed on coronavirus,” he said.

“Here is the man who has apologised; what signal is it sending to the world when we say Zambia is democracy and it is a Christian nation? Many people have suffered in this country because of the same people all the time planning to fix others.”

Bishop Mambo said there were no values or principles in the position Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services had taken.

“It is shameful. On the other hand, we are praying and fasting, gathering together for reconciliation and praying for good rains but here we are doing totally to the contrary. This doesn’t make sense at all. I am appealing in the name of peace, love, let us put our mind together and be pioneers of good will not.”

Bishop Mambo further urged TopStar Communications limited to rescind its decision of removing Prime TV from their platform saying the move would affect the longstanding relationship between Zambia and China.

“We are too small in number, 17 million to be fixing each other. This is the government for everyone. Zambians want to see leadership that represents everyone. Not what we see today, whereby you have to be a friend of the party in power for you to get a government contract,” said Bishop Mambo.

“Our demands as Zambians are that they lift that ban with immediate effect. It will be good for Siliya and Malupenga. I will soon see them in their offices on this issues.

Prime TV has since gone to court over the decision of the government to cease all cooperation with it leading to its removal from the nation al signal carrier, TopStar, platform.