C/belt ‘runs out’ of m/meal

MEALIE-MEAL has run out in parts of the Copperbelt, causing serious panic.

But Copperbelt minister Japhen Mwakalombe says there are some unscrupulous people who are working with millers and buying mealie-meal in bulk and smuggling it to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

A check in some outlets in Ndola, Kitwe and Chingola found long queues of people waiting for the commodity at depots.

However, Mwakalombe said there was no mealie-meal shortage on the Copperbelt.

Mwakalombe, Zambia Police and the Ndola City Council (NCC) conducted an operation to check on the shortage that has been dubbed ‘artificial’.

“The smuggling of mealie-meal has led to an artificial shortage of the commodity and a hike in prices in Ndola and around the Copperbelt. During the operation, about 1000 bags of mealie-meal were seized in the bordering township of Kawama with the aid of residents who became whistleblowers. Hundreds of bags where found in tightly locked up stores and others hidden in homes, under beds, fridges and tall grass. It was also discovered that most are smuggling the mealie-meal using bicycles. A couple of bicycles were found in the shops with bags of mealie-strapped around them in disguise,” Mwakalombe explained.

“The mealie-meal was hidden in cement bags, chitenge wrappers and so on and forth. At border Maria Chimona, smugglers were also using bicycles with National Registration Cards which belong to other people to smuggle the commodity into DRC.”

Mwakalombe, who was flanked by Copperbelt police commissioner Charity Katanga, Ndola town clerk Wisdom Bwalya, District Commissioner Anthony Katongo, fumed at the situation.

When queried on the huge stocks of mealie-meal being piled, the smugglers claimed to be traders. But when asked why their shops were locked tight when there was a demand for the commodity even around the area, the traders all remained mute.

Mwakalombe said the mealie-meal shortage was an artificial one caused by such ‘selfish’ individuals.

He said the government, NCC and Zambia police would not rest and would ensure all millers who were culprits would be brought to book.

He clarified that Zambia signed a Memorandum of Understanding with DRC to supply 600 tonnes of mealie-meal, a legal trade which would benefit all Zambians.

Police have picked up two smugglers and arrested them.

And when further pushed for answers, the traders revealed they sell the commodity at K500 and K600 in DRC.

Meanwhile, shop owners in Ndola have taken advantage of the COVID-19 to charge members of the public K3 to wash their hands.

But the Ndola City Council health department who conducted an inspection expressed regret at the development.

Council public relations manager Tilyenji Mwanza said the conduct of shop owners was illegal.

“The Ndola City Council would like to warn shop owners or any trader charging customers to sanitise their hands that the charge they are demanding is an offence. The council inspected some areas and found that shop owners are charging K3 for clients to use their sanitiser. Kindly note that this charge is illegal as it is by law that all trading premises must provide water and liquid soap to clients or alternatively an alcohol based sanitiser to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus,” Mwanza said.

And Mwanza said the local authority was still monitoring bars that were opening illegally.