FIFA affirms current FAZ executive to remain in office till elections held

THE World football governing Body, FIFA, has agreed to help resolve the impasse at FAZ should the National Sports Council fail to reconcile the parties.

In a letter dated March 30, 2020 addressed to Youth, Sports and Child Development minister Emmanuel Mulenga, FIFA has confirmed engaging the minister on the matters at Football House.

This is according to a letter signed by FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Veron Mosengo-Omba.

“I refer to our telephone call last week regarding the electoral process of the Football Association of Zambia. FIFA is committed to an electoral process which respects its own statutes, the FAZ statues and the FAZ electoral code. Based on our discussions, I would like to confirm that I will travel to Lusaka, Zambia as soon as possible. As you will understand the exact date of my visit depends on the eradication of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) pandemic and the easing of global travel restrictions,” read the letter in part.

“The aim of my visit will be to meet FAZ, representatives from the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development and the relevant football stakeholders to discuss the football situation in Zambia. I hope that you will be able to join these meetings once confirmed. In this context, and for the sake of stability in Zambian football, I re-confirm FIFA’s position that the current FAZ executive committee shall remain in office and continue to manage football affairs in Zambia until elections are held.”

Two weeks ago Mulenga directed the NSCZ to sort out the crisis surrounding football house and the elections.