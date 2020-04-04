HH rallies support for govt over COVID-19

HAKAINDE Hichilema has flagged off a nationwide distribution of hand sanitisers and soaps to communities to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, Zambia recorded its first COVID-19 death while at global level, as at yesterday, the pandemic has claimed over 53,000 lives.

The virus has also infected over one million people worldwide.

“I’ve flagged off a nationwide distribution of hand sanitisers and soaps to communities in need as we fight COVID-19. Let us all do what we can. Together, we shall overcome!” Hichilema, the UPND president, announced via Twitter. “As we distribute sanitary items in our communities, I call on Zambians to support the government by spreading the word about social distancing, washing of hands and reporting any symptoms.”