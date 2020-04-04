Namibia trip was non-risky, essential – Kampyongo

HOME affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo says his trip to Namibia late last month was non-risk and essential.

He says if President Edgar Lungu assigned him to go to China today, he will do so because “that’s what we signed up for.”

Meanwhile, Kampyongo notes that a private developer who wants to take up land where Kamwala Remand Correctional Facility is, has already started building a new facility in Mwembeshi area, west of Lusaka.

The minister featured on Hot FM radio’s Red Hot breakfast show yesterday to allay rumours that he was in quarantine, amid fears of his travel to Namibia.

On March 21 this year, Kampyongo and foreign affairs minister Joe Malanji travelled to Windhoek, Namibia to represent President Lungu at the inauguration of that country’s President, Hage Geingob.

“The President was supposed to attend [the inauguration]. Now that’s the time we had started recording…I think we had recorded three cases, if I’m not mistaken. The President was now focusing on what we needed to do as a country and he had so much official engagements. That’s how a decision was made that we go and represent him, myself and Honourable Malanji. So, we went on that non-risk but essential trip,” Kampyongo explained.

“We didn’t go by passenger plane where we could have been interacting with other passengers [but] we were taken there in the morning. [We] landed at the base and from the base we were taken straight to State House and there we went through the processes of screening.”

He added that him and Malanji were in Windhoek for no more than four hours.

“We stayed there for at most for three to four hours. When the function finished, there was nothing like even going to the holding rooms; we all exited at the same time. We came back and the Minister of Health here was categorical on what we needed to do to make sure that we were safe. At that point, Namibia was not a risky country,” he said.

Kampyongo stressed that there was no risk on their trip.

“We made sure that all the measures were observed. We who are public servants and especially those of us who are in ministries which are kind of frontline ministries, I’ll tell you that if today His Excellency the President of the Republic, the Commander-In-Chief Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu assigned me to go to the Republic of China on behalf of the nation, I’ll take it because that’s what we have signed up for. That’s how it is in public service,” Kampyongo said.

He thanked those, “my people,” who were sending to him best wishes and assured them that he was okay.

To the doomsayers who were ‘celebrating’ that he was probably quarantined, Kampyongo said: “they still have us, unfortunately with them.”

“I also want to thank Mrs Kampyongo because she also had a fair share of this negative experience. You know she is a public servant who turns up for work and everybody is running away. Of course, I had to do the test [for COVID-19] together with her yesterday (Thursday) so that she can be at peace as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister pointed out that Kamwala Remand Correctional Facility had been given to a private developer whose interest is the commercial land where the facility is.

“So, we identified a place in Mwembeshi which will be double the capacity [of Kamwala Remand Correctional Facility]. As I speak to you, they are building a beautiful, modern infrastructure,” said Kampyongo.

“What we have now are those facilities which were built in colonial times. I’ll be visiting there (Mwembeshi) to see the progress. You can only reform people in a conducive environment where imparting of skills is the main thing.”